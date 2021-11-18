How to get Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for free

Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, arguably the best game in the series, for free to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

The Splinter Cell series was Ubisoft’s flagship stealth-action espionage series that has been dormant for quite a while. While fans have been clamoring for a revival of the series, Ubisoft is giving away its third title in the series, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory.

Players have time until November 25 to claim the game and add it to the Ubisoft Connect PC library.

Claiming Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for free before November 25

Ubisoft is currently giving away Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, often regarded as one of the best in the series, for PC on the Ubisoft Connect platform. There are two ways to claim Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for free. Here's how.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft 🎁 GIVEAWAY 🎁



Celebrate our 35th birthday and get Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory on PC free for a limited time! 🎁 GIVEAWAY 🎁 Celebrate our 35th birthday and get Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory on PC free for a limited time!

From the website:

Visit https://register.ubisoft.com/sc-chaostheory/en-US Log in to the Ubisoft account. Click on Ubisoft Connect | PC as platform of choice. Then the website will give a prompt to either launch the Ubisoft Connect application or continue on Ubisoft Website. On choosing either of the options, the player will have Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory added to the library.

From Ubisoft Connect Application:

Download and install the Ubisoft Connect PC application from https://ubisoftconnect.com/en-US/ Log in to the Ubisoft Connect account. Go to the store tab and search for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory. From there, select Get it for Free.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory system requirements

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is extremely low demanding and can run basically on any PC. The game may look quite dated in comparison to modern titles, but it is certainly one of the best stealth-action games.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 1.4 Ghz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP only

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant video card (NVIDIA GeForce 3+, ATI Radeon 8500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 1.1

VERTEX SHADER: 1.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (included on disk)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DVD-ROM: 4X or better DVD-ROM

Recommended Requirements:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 2.2 Ghz

RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP only

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant video card (NVIDIA GeForce FX+, ATI Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (included on disk)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DVD-ROM: 4X or better DVD-ROM

Edited by R. Elahi