Respawn Entertainment is rumored to bring a ton of old skins back to Apex Legends Season 12

For every game that follows the free-to-play model, cosmetics play an important part and are no different for Apex Legends. These skins are purposely made to look attractive so that players can buy them and create a source of revenue for the studio.

The skins are categorized into different tiers and often arrive in the store for a limited period of time. Skins that look unique tend to become player favorites, followed by a request from them to bring them back to the in-game store.

Following a recent leak, a similar occurrence will soon take place in Apex Legends, where a plethora of cosmetics will be brought back.

Respawn Entertainment might bring back a ton of skins in Apex Legends Season 12

Respawn Entertainment previously brought multiple skins and cosmetics to the game based on certain occasions and events. The skins were made available for a limited period of time, leaving certain players disappointed as they were unable to get their hands on them.

A new Apex Legends leak has surfaced online where it is claimed that a ton of skins will be brought back for the players to buy in Season 12. The skins will be made available across various dates until the end of the ongoing season. Most cosmetics will arrive in the form of bundles, giving players another chance to buy them using either Apex Coins or Crafting Metals.

KralRindo @kralrindo Upcoming bundles for rest of the season Upcoming bundles for rest of the season https://t.co/l3yMorAIl3

Apex Coins need to be bought using real money, whereas Crafting Metals can be acquired from the Apex Packs that are earned from the game itself.

Here is a list of all the skins that will arrive back in the store in Season 12:

Prison Pacifier Bundle

XL-R8 Bundle

A Gaze Eternal Bundle

Gasbuster Bundle

Ring Leader Bundle

Machine Language Bundle

Blood and Thunder Bundle

Seeing Red Bundle

Hypnotic Nightmare Bonus Bundle

Queen's Guard Bundle

Solar Flair Bonus Bundle

Bronze Beast Bonus Bundle

Down Right Fierce Bonus Bundle

Apex Jump Bonus Bundle

Lethal Injection Bonus Bundle

Wise Warrior Bonus Bundle

Gold Standard Bonus Bundle

Worthy Tribute Bonus Bundle

Jaeger Bundle

Rumble Ready Bundle

Tribal Waters Bonus Bundle

Acid Bubble Bonus Bundle

Bow Blossom Bonus Bundle

Galaxy Away Bundle

Vacation Vibes Bonus Bundle

Dressed to Kill Bundle

Going Dark Bonus Bundle

Mortal Coil Bonus Bundle

Sacred Divinity Bonus Bundle

Warlord Bonus Bundle

Woad Warrior Bonus Bundle

Gilded Gear Bonus Bundle

Ring Master Bonus Bundle

Nerves Of Steel Bundle

Sunfire Initiate Bundle

Flux Capacity Unlock Bundle

Lone Wolf Bundle

Tiger Blood Unlock Bundle

Omatsuri Fury Bonus Bundle

Best Friend Bonus Bundle

Demon Within Bundle

Sly Fox Bundle

Rising Storm Bundle

Deep Freeze Bonus Bundle

Double Trouble Bundle

Electric Blue Bonus Bundle

Moneymaker Bonus Bundle

Pearly White Bonus Bundle

War Path Bundle

Ash Starter Bundle

Mad Maggie Started Bundle

Shuriken Snowboat Unlock Bundle

Spatial Anomaly Unlock Bundle

All of these are leaks, and the studio and the developers of Apex Legends are yet to confirm the return of these skins via an official announcement. Players need to take this information with a grain of salt until that happens.

