Apex Legends Season 12: Lifeline skins tier list

Lifeline was one of the eight original legends added to Apex Legends when it was released in 2019. Since then, she has gone through multiple balancing changes and made a great collection of skins under her belt.

She is the only legend in the game to provide active healing, much like Sage from Valorant. She releases a floating drone that heals her and her teammates upon taking damage. Apart from that, the drone also helps revive her teammates without her active involvement during the process.

Lifeline skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Lifeline's pick rate has recently seen a significant spike (a 5.61% increase), adding her to the list of most-played legends in the game. She has successfully managed to secure the sixth position, replacing Bangalore. However, the previous positions have been occupied by Octane, Wraith, Bloodhound, Valkyrie, and Pathfinder, respectively.

She is primarily a supporting legend but has enough enthusiasm and guts to fight and emerge victoriously. Her nature makes her care about the health of her teammates, making her healing drone game-changing at times. Her ultimate brings a care package, often equipped with healing items and better shields.

Her passive ability allows her to revive her teammates without her actual involvement. Lifeline deployed a D.O.C. for her teammates to get back up, and she covered the fires until her squadmates had enough room to heal correctly and continue the combat from thereon.

Lifeline skins vary in style, rocking both tribal and modern looks. She currently has a total of 70 skins. Out of these, 20 are Legendary, 12 are Epic, 22 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

These cosmetics are divided into the following tiers based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

All the Lifeline skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below

S Tier

Peak Performer

Vital Signs

London Calling

Organized Anarchy

My Wave

Lifeline Bling (needs Peak Performer)

First Responder (needs Organized Anarchy)

Judge Jury Executioner

From the Ashes

Guardian Angel

Balance Shift (needs Vital Signs)

Rejuvination (needs London Calling)

Pirate Queen

Breach and Clear

Worlds Apart

Bad to the Bone

Ghost Stalker

Hell Raiser

Alabaster Titan

Mic Check

A Tier

Green Widow

Snow Crystal

Hot Blooded

Jammer

Cold Empress

Hardcore Heals

Heat Sync

Neural Net

Pain Killer

Fiber Optics

Daemon Hunter

Blockchain Reaction

Revolutionary

B Tier

Tide Pool

Health Drain

Pastel Dreams

Data Driven

Neon Dream

Blossom

Self Organized

Purgatory

Desert Scorpion

Warlord

Sizzle Reel

Coastal Waters

Electric Synapse

Blacklight Classic

Brain Candy

Tropic Streak

Mint Condition

Checkered Past

Tie Dye

Woodland Warfare

Dot Product

C Tier

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

Amethyst

This list has been updated as of Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

