Ex-Call of Duty developers at Respawn Entertainment reportedly working on new AAA single-player shooter

According to Jeff Grubb, a well-known industry insider, Respawn Entertainment is working on an upcoming single-player FPS (first-person shooter) title. Unfortunately for fans of the studio's previous work, it will not be a Titanfall game.

The top-secret game is apparently scheduled to be released around 2024 or 2025, but the project is currently prototyping a variety of concepts.

This is the third project in development under the Respawn umbrella. The unnamed AAA game will join Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel in the development queue.

While it won't be a new Titanfall game, it is also apparently aiming for “mobility” and “style” as its founding principles.

As expected, news that it was not a new Titanfall title did upset some fans.

Angel @kemizty @Nibellion Why not just make Titanfall 3 @Nibellion Why not just make Titanfall 3

K1NG @K1NG_2021



"This is NOT a Titanfall sequel" @Nibellion "Respawn is working on a AAA single-player first-person shooter with a focus on style/mobility""This is NOT a Titanfall sequel" @Nibellion "Respawn is working on a AAA single-player first-person shooter with a focus on style/mobility""This is NOT a Titanfall sequel" https://t.co/77Ps8B1yMU

ΛRY ✪ @ArylinMarie @Nibellion I'm always more excited about new IPs than the sequels, but I really wish they just focused on Titanfall 3 before it becomes a myth just like the long awaited sequel to Half-Life 2 🤭 @Nibellion I'm always more excited about new IPs than the sequels, but I really wish they just focused on Titanfall 3 before it becomes a myth just like the long awaited sequel to Half-Life 2 🤭

Breno Barbosa @kaoma999 @Nibellion How can it smell like Titanfall, sound like Titanfall, maybe even look like Titanfall and NOT be Titanfall? At this rate, EA might be just mocking us XD @Nibellion How can it smell like Titanfall, sound like Titanfall, maybe even look like Titanfall and NOT be Titanfall? At this rate, EA might be just mocking us XD

Nibel did remind everyone that Respawn never said the Titanfall franchise would be abandoned.

Nibel @Nibellion @kemizty It's probably coming at some point; Respawn just recently said that they were not abandoning the franchise @kemizty It's probably coming at some point; Respawn just recently said that they were not abandoning the franchise

Meanwhile, some fans felt that technically, Titanfall 3 had already happened, in the form of Apex Legends.

Bekoha @Bek0ha @kemizty @Nibellion Like it or not, but Apex *is* Titanfall 3, at least was considered as internally (a bit backwards but "Titanfall 3" in Geforce leak has "Apex Legends" as its internal name) @kemizty @Nibellion Like it or not, but Apex *is* Titanfall 3, at least was considered as internally (a bit backwards but "Titanfall 3" in Geforce leak has "Apex Legends" as its internal name)

Since the game is still in the prototype phase and will be for the next year or two at least, it's unlikely that there will be any official confirmation during that time.

The single-player FPS game is still very early in development, and while it may not be a Titanfall game, it does sound like Respawn will be employing a similar gameplay style.

Mohammad Alavi leaving Respawn Entertainment, but unnamed project to continue without him

Among other news surrounding Respawn Entertainment, Mohammad Alavi will be leaving the company. He was reportedly the unnamed title's creative director.

Badmofo | Mohammad Alavi @iambadmofo (1/2) Today was my last day at Respawn Entertainment. It feels surreal. I've made games for 18 years ever only at two companies: Infinity Ward and Respawn. 11 of those years have been at Respawn, a company I helped form. (1/2) Today was my last day at Respawn Entertainment. It feels surreal. I've made games for 18 years ever only at two companies: Infinity Ward and Respawn. 11 of those years have been at Respawn, a company I helped form.

Mohammad Alavi was a mainstay at Infinity Ward and Respawn, and of his 18-year career, 11 were spent at the latter. He is perhaps best known for the controversial “No Russian” level of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

With Alavi as the former creative director of the project, it’s no surprise that this secret game is an FPS title.

Badmofo | Mohammad Alavi @iambadmofo (2/2) I've had the fortune of working & learning from the most talented devs and helping create franchises I'm very proud of (Titanfall and Apex Legends). Today's bitter sweet: I'm excited about my next adventure, but I'm sad about leaving behind a family. It's the end of an era. (2/2) I've had the fortune of working & learning from the most talented devs and helping create franchises I'm very proud of (Titanfall and Apex Legends). Today's bitter sweet: I'm excited about my next adventure, but I'm sad about leaving behind a family. It's the end of an era.

Alavi isn't the only Respawn member to have worked on Call of Duty either. The studio's founders Vince Zampella and Jason West also co-founded Infinity Ward, known for its groundbreaking Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare title, among others. So fans can certainly expect a quality single-player FPS to look forward to.

