Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 reportedly to be revealed in May 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is likely to be revealed ahead of this year’s E3, which usually takes place in the month of June, according to Jeff Grub of Venturebeat.

This is a highly anticipated title, especially after the original from Respawn and EA turned out to be a smash hit. While there are several Star Wars video games in development at the moment, Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is surely going to take the spotlight.

The piece of news about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 being likely to be revealed around May this year was broken by Jeff Grubb in the Giantbomb podcast.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is one of the many Star Wars titles to be in development currently

EA, in February 2021, confirmed that they would be working on a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, with even more sequels down the line. So, it was only a question of when. Fans became anxious, as there were no announcements about the game in last year’s The Game Awards 2021, which saw the announcement of Quantic Dream’s Star Wars: Eclipse.

Among other Star Wars titles in development, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced for PS5 and PC earlier this year, and an open-world game set in the Star Wars universe is in the works in Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment studio. Suffice to say, EA’s clock is ticking.

According to Grubb, EA will reveal the game ahead of E3 2022, which traditionally takes place in the month of June. He also added on the podcast that it's possible for the game to launch at the end of the year, but it might potentially slip into 2023.

Regardless of the release window EA chooses, fans have a lot of expectations from the sequel after the original garnering universal acclaim. It is time for the company to prove its mettle once again with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

After Anthem’s failure, EA is moving in the direction of crafting strictly single-player experiences. The Jedi Fallen Order original was a testament to that. Can the sequel repeat the success formula?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider