Apex Legends Season 12: 10 best R-99 weapon skins ranked

Since its release in February 2019, Apex Legends has always stood out for its variety of cosmetics.

The developer, Respawn Entertainment, has a different approach to its weapon skin management in Apex Legends. Players can buy Apex coins and get multiple skins through the Apex Store, or they can craft weapon skins using Crafting Materials.

Every season, Respawn offers plenty of weapon skins and charms for players to add to their inventory. The weapon skins are not just magnificent in terms of looks, sometimes, they add more to the weapon itself.

With some minor tweaks to the build mechanism, these skins can really affect the iron sight of the guns. Due to this, players can have a massive upper hand in gunfights. However, the way the cosmetics change the build mechanism sometimes affects the game’s promise to have fair and square gameplay and make it a pay-to-win contest.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Battle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. Unleash your Legends’ full power in the Unshackled EventBattle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. Unleash your Legends’ full power in the Unshackled Event 💪Battle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. https://t.co/QJVpaRoYb0

Top 10 R-99 skins in Apex Legends

The R-99 SMG (Sub Machine Gun), also called The R-99, is one of the best late-game SMGs available in Apex Legends. The insane fire rate it possesses melts players in a split second. It has been around since the game's release and is still stronger and more viable than ever.

With its high pick rate, players also like to have different skins on their R-99. There are a total of 78 skins available for this gun. It consists of 24 Legendary skins, 7 Epic skins, 31 Rare skins, and 16 Common skins.

In this article, we will rank the top 10 R-99 cosmetics available in Apex Legends in the midst of Season 12: Defiance.

10) The Problem Solver

This skin has a similar look to the Magnum Opus skin in Apex Legends. However, the color palette is pretty different. It has a gold and gray body with some greenish touches near the rear grip and stock. In terms of looks, this skin is pretty decent looking. This legendary skin can only be acquired through the loadout menu. The recolored version of the skin is ’Death Reel,' which is also a popular skin in the Apex community.

9) Rule of Law

This skin is not a part of any event and can only be acquired through crafting. Players can use 1200 Crafting Material to craft this skin. It has a pretty royal and vintage feel to it. The golden star in the middle adds to its overall appeal. If players are looking for a skin that would make them look privileged, this skin is the right option. There is a recolored version of the skin named Swift Justice.

8) Flash of Fury

This skin was introduced back in Season 9 of Apex Legends and was part of the Thrillseekers Themed Event. This skin is like a new sports car in the house. It has a red-and-blue matt finish and is probably the most flashy-looking skin available for R-99. Players who are into racing will love this skin a lot.

7) Sirens Song

Respawn added this skin in Season 11 of Apex Legends. This skin was available in the Dark Depths Themed Event. This multicolored skin has a pretty interesting build and feel to it. Just behind the muzzle, this skin has a shark fin, which affects the iron sight a bit. This ocean-themed skin is pretty popular among the players

6) Totally Gnarly

This skin is a recolored version of ‘The Kill Switch.’ It requires 10500 Legend Tokens to craft. This skin has a square-looking iron sight, which helps players have a decent angle on enemies. A lime green and matt blue finish makes this skin look beautiful. This skin is a fan favorite.

5) Magnum Opus

As the name suggests, this skin is probably the best-looking R-99 skin available. The rarity of this skin is Legendary Exclusive. The skin was first introduced in the shop in June 2019. This skin is a recolored version of ‘The Alchemist.’

The multicolor coat it possesses immediately makes it the most colorful skin in the inventory. A spike in the body and chain near the underbarrel adds a demonic feel to the gun, making it a fan-favorite skin.

4) Wishbone

Introduced in the Chaos Theory Collection Event in Season 8, this skin is popular for its unique look. The full body of the skin is completely embedded with bone, skull and ropes. The little art near the stock adds an aesthetic feel to it.

This skin is for everyone who loves using skins based on a prehistoric theme. The Wishbone skin has a similar design to the R-301 Honored Prey skin.

3) Zero Point

The Zero Point is not popular because of its look. Rather, this skin has made its name for the iron sight it offers. This skin was introduced back in Season 4 Battle Pass. This skin has a basic white coat all over the place and some gold highlights near the magazine. Still, it is still one of the best R-99 skins available in the market because of its iron sight. The clear view it delivers makes it easier to hit those shots in no time.

2) Outlands Avalanche

This skin is probably the most popular skin in terms of usage. Players can get this skin by crafting it through the Loadout Menu using 1200 Crafting Material. This skin has a pretty cool-looking feel to it, and the added handle on the left-hand side of the gun makes it more ravishing. That’s not the only reason this skin is so popular.

The clear-cut iron sight it possesses helps players aim better in the game. For the longest time, streamers and players have been using this skin a lot. Respawn added a recolor version of it, named ‘The Unloader.’ Players will require the Outlands Avalanche to unlock the same.

1) Cutting Edge

Introduced in Season 7, this skin was a reactive Battle Pass exclusive. As the name suggests, this skin has a pretty cutting-edge finish. Players love this skin because of the minimal and premium look it has. The blue lining over the silver-white coating makes it look even more gorgeous.

This skin has a futuristic feel, which perfectly suits the game tone. Cutting Edge is one of the rarest skins available in Apex Legends. This skin can only be obtained by reaching the premium battle pass level 100.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi