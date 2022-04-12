Wattson, Pathfinder, and Rampart's Storm Point issue fixed via latest Apex Legends update

Respawn Entertainment came up with the latest Apex Legends update that fixed the annoying bug that hindered players from using Wattson, Rampart, and Pathfinder’s ultimate ability. The minor update also fixed The Williams Sendoff story event (revolving around Bangalore) and next-generation console issues.

The issue with the Legends’ abilities commenced back when the Warriors Collection Event was unveiled on March 29, 2022. Since then, whenever players used the Legends in Storm Point, they could not place an object properly. Storm Point is a popular Apex Legends map that was released back in Season 11.

Storm Point issues in Apex Legends fixed

Apex Legends News @alphaINTEL



Clip via u/JakeDarkness17. Players reporting that after yesterday's update, Wattson fences/ultimate and Pathfinder's Zipline are sometimes impossible to place on Storm PointClip via u/JakeDarkness17. Players reporting that after yesterday's update, Wattson fences/ultimate and Pathfinder's Zipline are sometimes impossible to place on Storm Point ❌Clip via u/JakeDarkness17. https://t.co/EG1iJnkCDs

Wattson's ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, places an electrified pylon that helps repair damage and destroy incoming ordnance. Her tactical ability, Perimeter Security, is heavily dependent on her ultimate ability as it connects the nodes to inflict damage on the enemies.

The bug, which has now been fixed, prevented players from placing the pylon on Storm Point, rendering the Legend useless in the Warriors Collection Event.

Like Wattson, Legends like Rampart and Pathfinder could not be used to the best of their ability. The bug that has plagued ever since the event was launched and stopped players from placing Pathfinder’s Zipline Gun properly. It also stopped gamers from putting down Rampart’s Amped Wall on the ground.

Using Pathfinder’s ultimate ability, Zipline Gun, the whole squad can escape any area whenever they are in a tight situation. Rampart’s tactical ability, Amped Cover, is capable of building a wall that can prevent the spewing of incoming bullets fired by the enemies. Players could not use either of these abilities on Storm Point for nearly two weeks.

Sadly, the hotfix came in a bit too late as the Warriors Collection Event will conclude today, April 12, 2022. However, there are only a few hours for players to complete the rewards track and unlock exciting prizes using any of the three characters to their full potential.

Apex Legends @PlayApex It's probably just an equipment malfunction. It's probably just an equipment malfunction. https://t.co/MdlAvX7qLC

Apex Legends players can also look forward to Storm Point map changes in the upcoming Season 13. The gossip arose when Respawn Entertainment teased a gif depicting tectonic plate movement under the seafloor. Needless to say, this gave rise to rumors that a tsunami might possibly flood Storm Point.

To check out more leaks about Season 13, players can take a look at this article.

Edited by Shaheen Banu