FreeAgents at Apex Legends Global Series: Indian coach helps team qualify for Split 2 Playoffs for the first time

The teams that participated in the Apex Legends Global Series are from five different regions, and for the first time ever, a team named FreeAgents from the South APAC region managed to qualify with the help of an Indian coach. The entire Indian Apex community is rejoicing in such an achievement.

Apex Legends Global Series 2021-22 is the second official tournament circuit that is hosted by none other than EA. It was announced on July 22, 2021, and a ton of teams participated to experience the battle royale game on LAN.

The entire series is divided into both online and LAN matches. The tournament consists of five tiers, namely: Challenger Circuit, Qualifiers, Pro League, Playoff (LAN), and Championship (LAN).

FreeAgents qualifies for Split 2 Playoffs in Apex Legends Global Series 2021-22

FreeAgents is an Apex team from the South Asia Pacific region to have qualified for the Split 2 Playoffs of the Global Series 2021-22. The three players in the team MeXiouSx, Bellkun, and laheem are from Indonesia, while coach Hasan Ali "FATTMONSTER" Naqvi is an Indian.

The Split 2 Playoffs will be played in the form of LAN in Stockholm, Sweden, and this will take place between April 29 - May 1, 2022. The Group Stage will be held on April 29, Bracket Stage will be held on April 30, and the Finals will be played on May 1.

The other three teams to qualify from this region around are Reignite (Japan), Sutoraiku (Australia), Team Burger (Australia), and Dewa United Esports (Indonesia).

The top ten teams from the Winners Bracket will start the Finals with the following points:

1st seed - 10 points

2nd seed - 9 points

3rd seed - 8 points

4th seed - 7 points

5th seed - 6 points

6th seed - 5 points

7th seed - 4 points

8th seed - 3 points

9th seed - 2 points

10th seed - 1 point

The prize pool for Split 2 Playoffs is $1,000,000 USD and will be spread among the 40 teams. The prize money for the top 5 teams are as follows:

Place $ USD Playoff Points 1st $250,000 500 2nd $150,000 420 3rd $100,000 380 4th $80,000 340 5th $60,000 300

The player with the most eliminations will be awarded an additional bonus of $1,500.

Which other teams will play the Split 2 Playoffs in Apex Legends Global Series 2021-22?

Ten teams each from EMEA, NA, APAC North regions have qualified for the Split 2 Playoffs of Apex Legends Global Series 2021-22. Five teams each from APAC South and South America have qualified for the same.

The names of the EMEA teams are: Team Empire, Players, K1CK, GMT Esports, Acend, Totem Esports, Alliance, Invictus Gaming Int., SCARZ Europe, and Element 6.

The names of the NA teams are: Esports Arena, 100 Thieves, NRG, G2 Esports, Spacestation Gaming, Cloud9, TSM, Team Liquid, SCRY, and Counter Logic Gaming.

The names of the APAC North teams are: FENNEL, FOR7, Team UNITE, V3 VEGA, FC Destroy, αDRaccoon, Crazy Raccoon, GameWith, FA Kids, and REJECT.

The names of the South American teams are: Team Singularity, Fênix Team, ODDIK, Elevate, and Xen.

