×
Create
Notifications

FreeAgents at Apex Legends Global Series: Indian coach helps team qualify for Split 2 Playoffs for the first time

The Split 2 Playoffs in Apex Legends Global Series will start from April 29 (Image via EA)
The Split 2 Playoffs in Apex Legends Global Series will start from April 29 (Image via EA)
Sourav Banik
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 17, 2022 11:00 PM IST
Feature

The teams that participated in the Apex Legends Global Series are from five different regions, and for the first time ever, a team named FreeAgents from the South APAC region managed to qualify with the help of an Indian coach. The entire Indian Apex community is rejoicing in such an achievement.

Apex Legends Global Series 2021-22 is the second official tournament circuit that is hosted by none other than EA. It was announced on July 22, 2021, and a ton of teams participated to experience the battle royale game on LAN.

The entire series is divided into both online and LAN matches. The tournament consists of five tiers, namely: Challenger Circuit, Qualifiers, Pro League, Playoff (LAN), and Championship (LAN).

FreeAgents qualifies for Split 2 Playoffs in Apex Legends Global Series 2021-22

🚨IT'S HAPPENING!🚨The official #ALGS Split 2 Playoffs event has been announced!This is the first ever ALGS LAN event + the first Apex Legends LAN in 958 days! Stockholm here we come🔥 twitter.com/PlayApexEsport…

FreeAgents is an Apex team from the South Asia Pacific region to have qualified for the Split 2 Playoffs of the Global Series 2021-22. The three players in the team MeXiouSx, Bellkun, and laheem are from Indonesia, while coach Hasan Ali "FATTMONSTER" Naqvi is an Indian.

The Split 2 Playoffs will be played in the form of LAN in Stockholm, Sweden, and this will take place between April 29 - May 1, 2022. The Group Stage will be held on April 29, Bracket Stage will be held on April 30, and the Finals will be played on May 1.

The other three teams to qualify from this region around are Reignite (Japan), Sutoraiku (Australia), Team Burger (Australia), and Dewa United Esports (Indonesia).

And the Second region to wrap up Split 2: APAC South!They'll send the following 5 teams to 🇸🇪 Stockholm!🇦🇺 @ReigniteJP 🇦🇺 #Sutoraiku🇦🇺 #TeamBurger🇮🇩 #FreeAgents🇮🇩 @Method2M Congratulations! https://t.co/w3eM3ySJUy

The top ten teams from the Winners Bracket will start the Finals with the following points:

  • 1st seed - 10 points
  • 2nd seed - 9 points
  • 3rd seed - 8 points
  • 4th seed - 7 points
  • 5th seed - 6 points
  • 6th seed - 5 points
  • 7th seed - 4 points
  • 8th seed - 3 points
  • 9th seed - 2 points
  • 10th seed - 1 point

The prize pool for Split 2 Playoffs is $1,000,000 USD and will be spread among the 40 teams. The prize money for the top 5 teams are as follows:

Place$ USDPlayoff Points
1st$250,000500
2nd$150,000420
3rd$100,000380
4th$80,000340
5th$60,000300

The player with the most eliminations will be awarded an additional bonus of $1,500.

Which other teams will play the Split 2 Playoffs in Apex Legends Global Series 2021-22?

Ten teams each from EMEA, NA, APAC North regions have qualified for the Split 2 Playoffs of Apex Legends Global Series 2021-22. Five teams each from APAC South and South America have qualified for the same.

With all teams qualified for the #ALGS Playoffs in 🇸🇪 Stockholm, here's how the Country Representation looks like!🇺🇸 26🇯🇵 15🇰🇷 15🇧🇷 13🇦🇺 9🇬🇧 7🇮🇩 6🇷🇺 6🇫🇷 3🇲🇽 3🇵🇹 3🇨🇱 2🇩🇰 2🇸🇪 2🇺🇦 2🇨🇦 1🇩🇪 1🇮🇹 1🇭🇷 1🇪🇸 1🇮🇶 1 https://t.co/Sn9iEH0VQx

The names of the EMEA teams are: Team Empire, Players, K1CK, GMT Esports, Acend, Totem Esports, Alliance, Invictus Gaming Int., SCARZ Europe, and Element 6.

The names of the NA teams are: Esports Arena, 100 Thieves, NRG, G2 Esports, Spacestation Gaming, Cloud9, TSM, Team Liquid, SCRY, and Counter Logic Gaming.

The names of the APAC North teams are: FENNEL, FOR7, Team UNITE, V3 VEGA, FC Destroy, αDRaccoon, Crazy Raccoon, GameWith, FA Kids, and REJECT.

Also Read Article Continues below

The names of the South American teams are: Team Singularity, Fênix Team, ODDIK, Elevate, and Xen.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी