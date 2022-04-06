Hiko and Ethan might be benched from the 100 Thieves Valorant roster, as team is reportedly practicing without them

100 Thieves might go through another roster shuffle ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-2 Challengers. After a disastrous performance in the NA Stage-1 Challengers, the North American side is determined to make a comeback in the next official event.

Hence, the organization plans to make some critical changes to the squad. According to rumors, 100 Thieves might bench two of its stars, Spencer "Hiko" Martin and Ethan Arnold, for their time ahead of the upcoming events.

Derrek and Stellar might join 100 Thieves Valorant roster

100 Thieves are one of the fan-favorite teams from the North American region. The team had an excellent year in 2021 and represented the region at the VCT Masters Berlin last year. However, the North American side had a nightmare start to 2022.

In the recently concluded NA Stage-1 Challengers, the team has lost four of their five games and failed to qualify for the Playoffs, finishing fifth in the group table. Since then, the team has been determined to make a more substantial return to the Stage-2 Challengers.

100 Thieves have gone through several roster shuffles recently. At the start of the year, the organization signed Adam "ec1s" Eccles and Hunter "Babyj" Schline. However, both had a tiny journey with the organization as the team bid them farewell after just two losses in the NA Stage-1 Challengers. Later, the group signed Noah "jcStani" Smith and Sean "bang" Bezerra as their replacements.

con atlas. @WirelessCon 100 thieves fans getting hyped for the announcement of Sean Gares and DDK only to find out that veterans of a crumble 100 thieves valorant foundation will no longer be on the main roster is priceless.



The team recently appointed former CS: GO professional Sean Gares as the head coach of its Valorant roster. Sean Gares will be assisted by Michael Hockom, who also joined the squad just a week ago.

The team is now planning to finalize its Valorant roster for the NA Stage-2 Challengers. Hiko and Ethan will be dropped from the active roster following several rumors. However, fans are curious to know about their replacement. Multiple names are going around in the air.

According to sources, 100 Thieves recently tried out players like William Cheng, Brenden "stellar" McGrath, and Derrek Ha. Some also speculate that former TSM Valorant star Matthew "Wardell" Yu is also on the target list of 100 Thieves management.

