Valorant community shocked as 100 Thieves go through yet another roster shuffle

The Valorant community is in shock after 100 Thieves' latest roster shuffle announcement. The North American side bid farewell to Hunter "BabyJ" Schline and Adam "ec1s" Eccles a few hours back and signed Sean "bang" Bezerra and Noah "jcStani" Smith.

Reactions to this latest roster shuffle of 100 Thieves were quick and many, and in this article, we go through some of the social media chatter following the unexpected change.

Today, we have made the difficult decision to release BabyJ and ec1s, effective immediately, as we continue to build for the future. We would like to thank Adam and Hunter for their contributions to 100T VALORANT and we wish them both the best moving forward.

Valorant community believes Babyj and Ec1s deserve more chances to prove themselves

100 Thieves is one of the most renowned esports organizations in North America, with several noteworthy achievements to their name. The organization dived into the Valorant esports in June 2020 soon after the release of the game and performed exceptionally well from the outset.

2021 had been a decent season for 100 Thieves. The team represented the North American region in the VCT Masters Berlin and secured a top-four finish in the competition.

The organization went through a roster shuffle ahead of the 2022 season, with BabyJ and ec1s joining their ranks and replacing Nicholas "Nitro" Cannella and Aaron "b0i" Thao. After their excellent performances in 2021, 100 Thieves received a direct invitation to the VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers.

However, their 2022 season did not get off to a good start. The North American side lost back-to-back games against Cloud9 Blue and The Guard and are currently sitting fifth in the table.

For our upcoming VALORANT matches, bang and jcStani will be joining our team on loan. Welcome both to 100T! We thank you for your continued support and look forward to competing this week.

Now, the management has decided to part ways with both BabyJ and ec1s with immediate effect. They have also added Bang and JcStani to their Valorant roster for the upcoming matches.

However, the community was in shock after the announcement. Some mocked the 100 Thieves' frequent roster shuffle in a fun way, while others felt both BabyJ and Ec1s deserved more opportunities to prove themselves.

Imagine getting a player to uproot his life from the UK to NA then dropping him after 2 games. Absolutely obscene decision making

This is a disappointing outcome, but a needed one. Our chemistry in the server was lacking and it's better to confront that and move on. I love all the players and wish them the best as they continue on their journey this season. Time to reflect on the past and improve.

bro it took longer to get him a VISA than he had on the team

BabyJ @BxbyJ_ If only I pulled up like this on Ascent maybe I’d still have a job. If only I pulled up like this on Ascent maybe I’d still have a job. https://t.co/HPmRaeuZDd

100T ec1s @ec1s_ NA really does stand for Nearest Airport LOL NA really does stand for Nearest Airport LOL

Harshal @harshaleps that's really fucked No job security at 100Tthat's really fucked No job security at 100T 💀that's really fucked

For any inquiries, please contact me or XSET directly. Excited for the future



Left XSET on good terms. As of right now I am a restricted free agent as I start my trial with 100Thieves Valorant.

With new players joining in, it will be interesting to see how 100 Thieves steer themselves back on track ahead of some important clashes in the VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers.

