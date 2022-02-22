Valorant community shocked as 100 Thieves go through yet another roster shuffle

The Valorant community is in shock after 100 Thieves' latest roster shuffle announcement. The North American side bid farewell to Hunter "BabyJ" Schline and Adam "ec1s" Eccles a few hours back and signed Sean "bang" Bezerra and Noah "jcStani" Smith.
Reactions to this latest roster shuffle of 100 Thieves were quick and many, and in this article, we go through some of the social media chatter following the unexpected change.
Valorant community believes Babyj and Ec1s deserve more chances to prove themselves
100 Thieves is one of the most renowned esports organizations in North America, with several noteworthy achievements to their name. The organization dived into the Valorant esports in June 2020 soon after the release of the game and performed exceptionally well from the outset.
2021 had been a decent season for 100 Thieves. The team represented the North American region in the VCT Masters Berlin and secured a top-four finish in the competition.
The organization went through a roster shuffle ahead of the 2022 season, with BabyJ and ec1s joining their ranks and replacing Nicholas "Nitro" Cannella and Aaron "b0i" Thao. After their excellent performances in 2021, 100 Thieves received a direct invitation to the VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers.
However, their 2022 season did not get off to a good start. The North American side lost back-to-back games against Cloud9 Blue and The Guard and are currently sitting fifth in the table.
Now, the management has decided to part ways with both BabyJ and ec1s with immediate effect. They have also added Bang and JcStani to their Valorant roster for the upcoming matches.
However, the community was in shock after the announcement. Some mocked the 100 Thieves' frequent roster shuffle in a fun way, while others felt both BabyJ and Ec1s deserved more opportunities to prove themselves.
With new players joining in, it will be interesting to see how 100 Thieves steer themselves back on track ahead of some important clashes in the VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers.