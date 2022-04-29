Apex Legends' Stories from the Outlands "Hero" reveals lore behind Newcastle's addition to the game

Respawn Entertainment follows a unique way of storytelling for their live service shooter game, Apex Legends. This is done through their Stories from Outlands series, which is released quite often.

The latest Stories from the Outlands chronicles the new legend coming to the game named Newcastle. However, it is the end twist that makes it more interesting. Bangalore’s brother had been missing from the lore for a long time after his debut in the Gridiron cinematic, but that changed after the release of Apex Legends' latest cinematic.

This article will thoroughly study the events that went down in the Stories from Outlands trailer and how Newcastle got to join the Apex games.

About Apex Legends’ Stories from the Outlands “Hero” cinematic

Apex Legends’ latest cinematic focuses on Newcastle, who is seen as a hero in town. However, that isn’t the truth as he is just a guy who is trying to pay his debts to unknown organizations capable of destroying the entire town.

A mysterious person learns about it when he goes out at night to look for his daughter’s plushie. During the search, he found the real Newcastle injured in a warehouse. He dives right into the fight and skillfully makes it alive while upholding his duty to save people.

However, to the best of his efforts, the original Newcastle did end up succumbing to his injuries and the blackmailer ended up passing his duty upon the unknown person with a threat of destroying the town.

To protect his town, the person ends up taking responsibility, ensuring that he will get into the Apex Games in return. At the very end, this person looks at a poster of Bangalore on the wall of the warehouse and simply says:

“see you soon, sis.”

This confirms that the mystery man was indeed Jackson Williams, who had been missing from Bangalore’s life for a long time.

What happened before the “Hero” cinematic?

Gridiron, one of the Stories from the Outlands, revealed Bangalore’s backstory and revealed that she had a sibling. Both were known to serve the IMC as its top warriors.

During the battle of Gridiron, both the siblings fought hard on the battlefield. However, Bangalore got injured and passed out. Later on, she woke up in a treatment center where Jackson, Bangalore’s brother, revealed that Gridiron had fallen. However, it was a lie that Bangalore soon came to know.

Jackson, instead of upholding the mission, fled Gridiron where heavy losses were observed. He chose to betray the IMC to save his injured sister. To answer the betrayal, their general came to hand Jackson the death penalty. However, events turned out differently and the siblings ended up splitting.

Ever since, they never faced each other and Banglore ended up thinking he was dead. This was certainly made clear in Season 12’s farewell episode as she threw a bottlecap into the sea.

