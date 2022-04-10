Apex Legends Season 12: How to complete Bangalore Story Event "The Williams Sendoff"

Almost every character in Apex Legends has lore presented to players in the form of mini-stories, known as Apex Chronicles, and the latest one gives a brief insight into Bangalore's life.

Bangalore's latest Apex Chronicle was made available on March 29, 2022 and went by the name "The William Sendoff." This entire lore is divided into five chapters and players have to complete a challenge in the Firing Range to progress. April 12, 2022 is the last date to complete every challenge, as the lore will disappear after that.

How to complete the latest Bangalore Event in Apex Legends

The latest Chronicle of Apex Legends is that of Bangalore, a character that uses smokes as a tactical way to block enemies' sight and escape fights.

This entire lore is divided into five chapters, out of which four are challenges. The chapters are named as Prologue, Scout of Action, Jackson’s “Bow-Out,” Smoke Show, and Finale: Say Goodbye.

All of these challenges are relatively easy and need to be completed inside the Firing Range. Here is the process to complete every challenge for the Bangalore Event:

1) Scout of Action Challenge

"Scout of Action" challenge loading screen (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

The first chapter starts with a challenge called “Scout of Action.” It is a simple challenge where players have to hop into the Firing Range as Bangalore and grab the G7 Scout on the pedestal.

The Scout of Action challenge gets started from that point on. All players need to do is shoot down 35 blue targets within a minute. The challenge is easily doable as players achieve a shooting score of over 35 targets in a minute.

Once the challenge is completed, a cut-scene will start, unlocking the Scout of Action loading screen as well.

2) Jackson’s “Bow-Out” Challenge

"Bow-Out" challenge loading screen (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

The second challenge is similar to Scout of Action but comes with a variation of using the Bocek Bow. Players need to hop into the Firing Range to complete this challenge as well.

First, they need to go to the far left of the Range and grab the Bow from the pedestal to start the challenge, where they have to deal 1000 damage with the bow within a minute.

The target is not steady, however, and maintains a constant and linear back and forth motion. As the timing moves closer to zero, the target becomes increasingly inconsistent and unpredictable, making it difficult for players to shoot.

This challenge is not as easy as the Scout of Action, but it can be completed within the allotted time. Upon completion, players will be able to unlock another loading screen, including the Bow-Out cinematic.

3) Smoke Show Challenge

"Smoke Show" challenge loading screen (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

The third challenge of the lore is the “Smoke Show.” To complete this challenge, players need to deal 1250 damage to the dummies with a P2020 pistol within a minute, while hidden behind smoke.

P2020 comes with a Digital Threat attached, allowing the visibility of the outlines of the dummies inside the smoke. This challenge is the toughest of the three and requires players to go to the pedestal with the pistol located in the gap between the two left platforms.

After completing the challenge, players will be able to unlock another Apex Legends loading screen, featuring Bangalore and Loba.

4) Finale: Say Goodbye Challenge

A location in Storm Point during the final challenge (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

The final challenge of 'The William Sendoff' is not exactly a challenge but serves as more of a farewell to her family member. The name of the chapter is "Say Goodbye."

A section of Storm Point having a couple of wrecked boats shows up featuring Bangalore in some sort of a funeral. This is by far the easiest challenge to complete in this Bangalore lore of Apex Legends. Once done, a rare Bangalore Pack containing items specific to the legend and crafting materials will be unlocked as a reward.

