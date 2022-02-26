New Apex Legends leak details a new “Energy Pistol” coming to the shooter

Recently, there have been several content leaks for Apex Legends. Earlier this week, a few details about the upcoming characters were leaked, and now, a new Energy Pistol has surfaced online, leading to wild fan speculation.

Apparently, this newly leaked Pistol will use Energy Ammo and can deal heavy damage. With the RE-45 and P2020 being quite good in the game currently, the introduction of this new weapon may further strengthen the Pistol meta.

How does this new weapon function and will it arrive in Apex Legends?

Several leaks have been revealed in the past week for Apex Legends, followed by a new weapon this week. The newly leaked Pistol runs on Energy Ammo and is currently known as "Fanatic."

Unlike the RE-45, it will be a single-shot Pistol and is capable of inflicting some serious damage on opponents. While the Fanatic's design is not ready yet, the RE-45's model has been used in its place for now.

When the Fanatic pistol is fired, a visual clutter can be seen on-screen. A noisy blue glow is visible when the weapon is charged and it stays as long as the bullet takes its own sweet time to leave the nozzle.

Additionally, an ammo bar can also be seen on the weapon. While it doesn't show the exact amount of ammo left, it indicates the amount of ammunition or charges that are left to use via a color code. The color blue indicates a high ammo count, orange indicates a medium ammo count, while red represents a low ammo count.

Currently, this weapon is still in the testing period with Respawn Entertainment and it is still unclear if it will ever actually show up in the game. Several weapons that have been leaked before are yet to debut in the game.

Previously, an assault rifle named 'Nemesis’ was also leaked with the R-301 Carbine model used to show off the weapon. However, similar to the Fanatic pistol, it is yet to be included in Apex Legends.

Season 12 has already brought a ton of new content to the game, including a new Legend, new weapons, a rework for the Olympus map, and Legend buffs and nerfs. It went live on public servers on February 8, 2022, and fans have been engrossed in it ever since.

