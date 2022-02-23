Apex Legends new character leak: Everything to know about 'Hawk' and his abilities

Since the release of Defiance, the roster of characters in Apex Legends has now risen to a total of 20. Mad Maggie was the twentieth legend to be introduced to the game with Season 12. Now, a rumor has started to spread about another new legend and its abilities.

On February 21, 2022, a Redditor named "DemonBuer" leaked some details about an upcoming legend in Apex. The new legend might arrive in the game as soon as Season 13 releases sometime in the mid-second quarter of 2022.

The new legend might be named "Hawk" in Apex Legends Season 13

Season 12, aka Defiance, has brought a ton of meta-changing updates to Apex Legends. This includes a rework of the Olympus map, adding a new agent, "Mad Maggie," to the roster, and more. Recently, a rumor has started to spread about the arrival of yet another legend to the game.

DemonBuer, a fellow Redditor, posted details about some upcoming characters in Apex on February 21, 2022. According to him, "Blisk" is going to be one of the upcoming legends in the game, followed by "Hawk." Although the picture was blurry, the post was backed by a couple of dataminers, namely Biast12 and Thordan Smash.

From the picture, certain abilities of the Hawk character were also revealed. The image is very blurry and difficult to understand, but if looked closely at, the Passive and Tactical abilities can be read. Hawk's Passive and Tactical abilities are named "Sniper Kit" and "Companion Launch," respectively.

Certain users on the Reddit thread have confirmed that these leaks are true. One of them said:

However, no details about the Blisk legend were leaked in this Reddit post. The picture's blurriness might make some fans skeptical about the details leaked. An official announcement or post from Respawn Entertainment will eventually clear things out. Until then, players should take the information from these leaks with a grain of salt.

These leaks, even if they turn out to be true, are still a long way off, at least until the release of Apex Legends Season 13. Defiance was launched on February 8, 2022, and it’s only been two weeks since a plethora of fresh content was released for the players to enjoy.

Edited by Shaheen Banu