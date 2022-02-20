Kuben Blisk might be coming to Apex Legends as he gets spotted in the mobile trailer

The Apex Legends storyline takes off right after the event of Titanfall, and the biggest reference to that exists through Kuben Blisk.

In Titanfall 2, Kuben Blisk, the leader of Apex Predators, played the villain in the entire game as he served as an IMC for hire. While fans are aware that the organization is bad, both Frontier Militia and the IMC are equally guilty from their sides.

Now, as the war between the two comes to an end, the world of Titanfall has come to see a big change. In this new stage, Kuben Blisk became the commissioner of the Apex Games, a type of bloodsport in which he himself was a vital cog.

Apex Legends fans anticipate Blisk to be the latest addition to the game

After three long years of the games’s original release, its mobile version will soon arrive with the same core idea in mind. With a lot of hype built around the mobile version’s release, the entire fanbase has started to theorize how the entire ecosystem will progress.

The interest from fans has sparked a concept for how Kuben Blisk could become a new legend in the game. All this conceptualization started with the battle royale game's mobile version trailers that showed Blisk in his landing kit at the end.

Furthermore, this idea gets even more solidified as Duardo Silva, Octane's father, takes over the Syndicate who originally supported the bloodsport. This puts Blisk in a pickle since he may lose his job. Furthermore, the only way for him to subsist is through bloodsport.

Now, as Season 12 gets released with the addition of Mad Maggie, there is no way that the mercenary will be arriving this season. However, this leaves Season 13, where Kuben Blisk might be available to fans as a playable character for the first time.

The prospect of Blisk joining Apex Games has intrigued Titanfall fans since he played a significant part in the campaign and continues to do so in the battle royale game.

