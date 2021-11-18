Apex Legends Season 12 expected release date for all regions

Apex Legends Season 11 is live and fans are already looking for hints that would give them information about Season 12. Respawn Entertainment has always been known for keeping the game fresh by adding new accessories. In addition to that, the Apex Legends devs are extremely famous for adding Easter eggs that would give players an idea of what to expect in the upcoming season.

With every season comes a Season Battle Pass that has a countdown to the end of the season. Apex Legends Season 11 should end on February 8, 2022, which aligns with the three-month gap between each season.

When will Apex Legends Season 12 come out?

Apex Legends Season 11 is well underway, and fans are enjoying the new content that was added by Respawn Entertainment. The new map, along with a new legend and weapon, has given players a lot to experiment with in terms of the Apex Legends game meta.

As per the countdown present in the Battle Pass, Apex Legends Season 12 should come out on February 8, 2022. There is no official statement with respect to the release date or the release time of the upcoming season.

That being said, the release time can be predicted with a certain degree of accuracy thanks to the release time of previous seasons. Based on the available data, the release time of Apex Legend Season 12 should be at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The release date will vary by a day depending on the region due to the difference in time zones.

What can players expect in Apex Legends Season 12?

The Apex Legends player base is always looking for information with respect to upcoming events and seasons. Since it’s been about two weeks since the launch of Season 11, it is hard to predict the content that one can expect in Apex Legends Season 12.

It is important to keep an eye on popular data miners like Shrugtal and Garret. They stated that a Wattson heirloom is in the works. Players can expect it to be released during a limited-time event in the upcoming season. Apart from that, Apex Legends will introduce a new legend as well, but a new map or weapon is out of the question.

It is important to note that no official statements have been released concerning the content that players can expect in Season 12.

