Apex Legends Season 12: How to get Octane for free along with three thematic packs

In Apex Legends, players can choose from a wide range of characters to play and survive in the harsh environment of the Outlands.

From Recon to Assault, every legend in the game has their own unique traits and abilities that support the team in their own way. For players who favor movement and speed, Octane is one of the first choices for his self-healing potential and swiftness.

While the basic set of legends comes for free, other seasonal legends can be acquired by spending a specific amount to get them. However, to celebrate the three-year anniversary of Apex Legends, Respawn is giving away three legends in the game with their own thematic pack.

How to redeem Octane for free in Apex Legends Season 12

Octane was among the very first legends in the game who were added after base game’s release and he was known for being one of the weakest legends in the entire game. However, after proper buffs and changes, the legend lives a new life.

Octane remains a favorite among many players and piqued the interest of many who recently joined the game. As part of the third year anniversary celebration, Respawn is making Octane free to keep for whoever logins between February 8 and 15.

Getting the legend is relatively easy and can be done by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open Apex Legends on PC via Steam or Origin.

Step 2: Upon opening the game, the players will be given Octane after a few pop-up notifications if the legend is not already present on their roster.

Step 3: On the main screen, players will also be provided three Octane thematic packs that give drops related to him.

This offer is only available until February 15, so players who don’t want to miss out on the chance to get their hands on these goodies will have to login before it expires.

Even if players fail to get their hands on Octane, they can they get the next two rewards for each week, starring Wattson and Valkyrie.

