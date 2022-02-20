Apex Legends gets a new bug with Revenant that sends players under the map

It is common to have bugs in massively-complex games like Apex Legends and players have found one with Revenant as well. This bug is mainly with Revenant’s ultimate that puts players under the map once resurrected.

While Revenant’s Death Token is a gift for maximum survival in the Outlands, in this case, the ability turned into a curse very quickly.

A Redditor named, u/ghostly249 showed how the bug sent the entire team under the map and made them helpless as they failed to go back up. The user also made a humorous comment regarding this by saying, “I sent my squad to hell,” and showed the absurdity of it through a clip.

Redditor sheds light on Apex Legends' Revenant bug that sent them to “hell”

Revenant joined the party in Apex Legends Season 4 Assimilation, bringing with him an unseen dark origin. When the legend made his arrival in the game, he was totally game-changing, however, like every other character, he had his flaws too.

Now in Season 12, the Legend still continues to be a great addition to the team and players see no problem picking him. However, in Reddit user u/ghostly249’s experience, the Legend didn’t meet his expectations as he put them in a dire situation.

When the player placed their Revenant ultimate for their teammates, everything remained normal as they used it to their advantage. However, the event quickly turned into horror as these players got respawned under the map after dying initially. Unable to make an escape from the underground, the team soon met their demise as they helplessly died from the incoming zone.

While the reason for trigging the bug remains unknown, other players and users speculate that this bug is specifically happening whenever any Revenant player places their ultimate on a slope. Redditors even had a few choice comments for the glitch.

These bugs are common to see whenever Apex Legends gets a new update, but Respawn Entertainment makes sure that it doesn’t stay for long. So, in short, a hotfix might be arriving for their latest season where these bugs might be addressed and fixed.

