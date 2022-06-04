Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign reveal date set for Summer Game Fest 2022 - What to expect, time, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's campaign reveal now has an official date. While all previous leaks and reports said the reveal would happen in early June, the information was recently confirmed by Summer Game Fest's official site and Twitter handle.
Fans knew, via means of official confirmation, that the multiplayer gameplay reveal would take place on June 8. Now, they know that the world premiere of the game's campaign reveal is happening on June 9 at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022.
Interestingly, quite some time ago, Geoff Keighley posted a tweet that showed the game's campaign reveal slot at the event.
Here are all the details about what to expect from Summer Game Fest 2022's slot for Modern Warfare 2.
What to expect from Modern Warfare 2's campaign reveal at Summer Game Fest 2022
With each passing day, new information about the much-awaited iteration of Modern Warfare is coming to the surface. While expectations have been sky-high, fans are getting impatient about the first look at the gameplay of Modern Warfare 2.
Yesterday, in what was a very short clip, Call of Duty posted a cinematic teaser for Modern Warfare 2. At the end of the video, they announced the multiplayer gameplay reveal date for MW 2.
However, as all the leaks and rumors had suggested, there was going to be the raw campaign footage reveal at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022.
The news has now been confirmed by the official Summer Game Fest website. While the runtime for the campaign reveal is not yet known. Trusted insider TheGhostOfHope suggested that there were approximately seven minutes of raw campaign footage for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. So fans can expect to witness a decent amount of gameplay for the most-anticipated FPS title of the year.
Summer Game Fest is a digital video game event hosted by game journalist Geoff Keighley, where multiple publishers and developers showcase their games' teasers, gameplay, and much more. This year, the event is bigger than ever, with almost 30 partners taking part in the event.
In a recent Twitter Spaces chat, Keighley revealed that there is almost two hours' worth of runtime for multiple gameplay reveals. In a recent Tweet, he has confirmed that MW 2's campaign is among those reveals. While fans are impatiently waiting for it, it is quite expected that the said reveal will be the center of attraction.
However, there are other big reveals like Resident Evil 4, The Callisto Protocol, Street Fighter 6, and more coming to the event as well.
Here is how and when to watch the Summer Game Fest 2022
The event is all set to go live on June 9 at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET/ 6 pm GMT. It will be streamed live on:
- YouTube
- Twitch
- TikTok
It is only a matter of time before fans get to see what Infinity Ward has to offer with Modern Warfare 2. The game is all set to be released on October 28, 2022.