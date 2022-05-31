Call of Duty leaker reportedly reveals the runtime for Modern Warfare 2's gameplay reveal, when and where to watch, and more

Further leaks regarding Modern Warfare 2's gameplay reveal has come to the surface. A piece of recent inside information just revealed the runtime of the gameplay reveal for the forthcoming iteration of Call of Duty.

Fans who were impatiently waiting for the gameplay have a date and runtime to look forward to. With the announcement of the release date of the much-awaited segment, the hype around Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has skyrocketed.

In a very short tease, Infinity Ward revealed some key art visuals for the game. In the artwork reveal video, there was a hint of the reveal date given by the developers.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #MW2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal.Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal. Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 https://t.co/Ljadx2UN4X

While that has not yet been confirmed or officially announced by Call of Duty, certain information has come to the surface, indicating details about the much-awaited gameplay release. Here is everything we know so far.

Modern Warfare 2's gameplay reveal runtime reportedly leaked

Tom Henderson is renowned for his prominent leaks and reports regarding Call of Duty. He has previously stated that the game's ultimate showcase will be revealed in early June.

Subsequently, reporter Jeff Grub posted a list with a slot for Call of Duty MW 2 at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022.

The key art visual reveal even hinted that something regarding MW 2 will happen on June 8. While that might be a reveal teaser or trailer on social media, June 9 is the date of the Summer Game Fest 2022.

So, fans should mark both the dates on the calendar and wait for the massive reveal of the biggest FPS game of the year.

Ralph @RalphsValve Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign showing for #SummerGameFest has an approximate runtime of 4 minutes. Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign showing for #SummerGameFest has an approximate runtime of 4 minutes. https://t.co/cCxLUwf9jd

As for the runtime, previously prominent leaker Ralph Valve stated that Modern Warfare 2's campaign showtime has an approximate runtime of four minutes.

However, a recent leak just came up, and it says that the runtime might be 7 minutes. While that information cannot be confirmed, fans can expect a handsome amount of gameplay reveal of the much-awaited campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

It is yet to be confirmed if the Summer Game Fest 2022 will feature the MW 2 gameplay or not. However, all the trusted reporters have reported the same, so fans can expect the much-awaited gameplay to be showcased in the upcoming event, and they need to stay tuned for further updates.

When and where to watch Summer Game Fest 2022

Summer Game Fest - Live June 9 @summergamefest



June 2: PlayStation: State of Play

June 9: Summer Game Fest / Day of the Devs

June 10: Netflix Geeked Week: Games

June 10: Tribeca Games Showcase

June 12: Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase



More to be announced. Announced events coming in June:June 2: PlayStation: State of PlayJune 9: Summer Game Fest / Day of the DevsJune 10: Netflix Geeked Week: GamesJune 10: Tribeca Games ShowcaseJune 12: Xbox + Bethesda Games ShowcaseMore to be announced. #SummerGameFest Announced events coming in June:June 2: PlayStation: State of Play June 9: Summer Game Fest / Day of the DevsJune 10: Netflix Geeked Week: GamesJune 10: Tribeca Games ShowcaseJune 12: Xbox + Bethesda Games ShowcaseMore to be announced. #SummerGameFest https://t.co/Rje33YuTzg

Summer Game Fest usually showcases and announces video games for different platforms worldwide. Some of the big AAA publishers reveal their gameplay for upcoming titles every year. Last year, Elden Ring took the main attraction spot by miles. Fans expect that this time, it will be Modern Warfare 2.

To watch the upcoming event, fans can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. The event will air on these platforms on June 9 at 8 PM BST/11 AM PST/2 PM EST and 12.30 AM IST.

