Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 full cast list reportedly leaked; Who will play Captain Price, Ghost, and more?

With the imminent reveal of key art visuals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fans got to see the members of the new Task Force 141. As the franchise's campaign stories hold significant importance to the game, the newly revamped version of Task Force 141 will have a massive impact on the story of Modern Warfare 2.

While Infinity Ward has released five members of the forthcoming segment, fans are eager to see the rest of the characters in the game. The rest of the information is yet to be revealed. A trusted source reported some other additions to Modern Warfare 2.

On May 24th, the franchise released an intel drop in the Port of the Long Beach, a drop featuring 90,000 square feet iconography of the face of the next iteration, Simon "Ghost" Riley.

Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #MW2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal.Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal. Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 https://t.co/Ljadx2UN4X

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's grand reveal is on the horizon now. While developer Infinity Ward announced the game's release date on October 28, the reveal of the much-awaited forthcoming iteration hasn't been confirmed yet, but that hasn't stopped fans from clamoring for more news day and night.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's voice actors revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is probably the most successful title in the franchise's history. If not the best, the game has one of the most unique storytelling techniques compared to other Call of Duty games.

The way the previous instalment ended, it gave a clear look at a further sequel. The post-credit scene in the game indicates that the next iteration will continue with the MW (2019) storyline.

So, it is no surprise that some of the MW (2019) characters who were introduced for the very first time might make a comeback.

As per serial CoD leaker Ralph Valve's latest tweet, Rya Khilstedt, Warren Kole and Claudia Doumit - are on the cast's roster for MW 2 in addition to the official five confirmed characters.

Here is a list of all the voice actors and the roles they'll play in the forthcoming iteration.

Captain Price - Barry Sloane

Barry Sloane Ghost - Samuel Roukim

Samuel Roukim Vargas - Alain Mesa

Alain Mesa Gaz - Elliot Knight

Elliot Knight Laswell - Rya Khilstedt

Rya Khilstedt Soap - Neil Ellice

Neil Ellice Farah Karim - Claudia Doumit

Ralph also added a voice actor named Warren Kole. However, his role in the game is yet to be known.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL This is Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces. #ModernWarfare2 This is Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces. #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/yhjE9URZtf

Furthermore, the new character that comes with the game is named Colonel Alejandro Vargas. Nothing specific about him hasn't been revealed yet. However, many leaks suggest that MW 2's storyline might take place in Mexico and the campaign will mostly revolve around a drug cartel.

So, Colonel Vargas being a member of the Mexican Special Forces should add more depth to the story.

As of today, Infinity Ward has not declared anything regarding the reveal date of the game. However, the recent key art reveal gave a possible hint of June 8 being the reveal date of Modern Warfare 2's much-awaited reveal.

