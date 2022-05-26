Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map leak allegedly showcases new POIs, swimming mechanism, and more

A massive leak regarding Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just presented itself. While fans are busy with all the hype around Modern Warfare 2, the ultimate battle royale experience of Call of Duty is all set to see a complete overhaul.

Yesterday, Infinity Ward released some significant news about the much-anticipated title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Fans now have a release date and some minor details regarding the next MW iteration. The game is all set to be released on October 28.

Activision has not revealed anything about the next Warzone title as of yet. However, this does not stop leakers from sitting back and leaking information regarding the game.

This is how the next Warzone 2 map will look

Tom Henderson is known as one of the most prominent Call of Duty leakers and is renowned for offering accurate information. A few days back, in his Exputer exclusive, he revealed some information regarding what the upcoming Warzone map may look like.

In the article, he mentioned the new POIs (points of interest) on the map. He also added that the primary map would take elements from some of the classic MW 2 multiplayer maps.

Tom put up another exclusive via Try Hard Guides, which dives deep into the details of the Warzone 2 map.

Call of Duty WARZONE News @WarzoneInformer NEW WARZONE MAP NEWS:



The NEW



Much bigger and MAY be able to cater for 200 players



The NEW #Warzone MAP coming with Warzone 2 is BIGGER than Caldera and Verdansk, 13x12 to be exact. Much bigger and MAY be able to cater for 200 players

In his latest report/leak, Tom Henderson revealed a drawing of what the Warzone 2 map could look like, and there is a good chance that fans will see this map in the game.

Here is a tweet containing the drawn image of what could be the next Warzone map; it includes several points of interest as well.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_. Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently.

Tom explained some features of the map:

"For simplicity’s sake, I did not include all of the roads on the map, instead, I relied on just the main features. Water is in blue, densely built-up areas in grey, elevated areas in dark brown, the rail track in black, and the land in brown."

The image indicates that there will likely be a decent amount of water on the map. This might be a good thing since, as per the recent report, the new Warzone game will have a swimming mechanism that fans have been wanting for a very long time.

While Tom's previous leak stated that the new map is akin to the Blackout map from Black Ops 4, the introduction of a swimming mechanism is no surprise to some members of the community.

All of the above information is subject to change, and there are multiple features that the developers are reevaluating in playtest sessions. However, fans can expect the upcoming Warzone 2 map to have a map similar to the one in the leaked image.

While Modern Warfare 2 is all set to drop on October 28, Warzone 2's release date has not been revealed yet, but it is to be expected that the game will have a grand release early next year.

