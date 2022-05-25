5 things that fans would love to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (and 5 they would rather make do without)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's gameplay reveal is on the horizon now. While the reveal date has not yet been officially confirmed by Activision, the recent release of the key art visual of the game hinted that the reveal will happen on June 8.

Fans have been clamoring evermore after listening to all the leaks floating across the community. Since the announcement of the release date last night, the hype around Modern Warfare 2 has skyrocketed. All these incorporations and rumored changes are subject to change, but a few trusted sources have confirmed some staggering details that will change the next iteration of Modern Warfare forever.

Publisher Activision and lead developer Infinity Ward have stated multiple times that they want to listen to the community more than ever and create an immersive experience for fans to experience.

5 things that fans want in Modern Warfare 2

While fans are pretty excited about how everything will roll out, here are the top 5 things that fans want to see in modern Warfare 2 and 5 things that they don't:

1) Modern Warfare (2019) storyline continuation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) was not just popular because of its multiplayer experience, but its rich plot and gripping storytelling technique made the game one of the best titles in the franchise.

The story told a reprised version of the original Modern Warfare saga, and the game introduced some major new characters and fan-favorite Captain Price. It was also popular among fans because of the moral gray area and choice players had to face, reflecting the real world.

Without a shred of doubt, fans would absolutely love to see the continuation of the MW storyline in the forthcoming title.

2) Return of Ghost and Soap

While most of Call of Duty's campaigns are story-driven, what attracts fans the most is the characters. With that in mind, the MW saga has given some iconic characters whom fans adored and loved from the core of their hearts.

In the next iteration of Call of Duty, fans would love to see the most popular 'Ghost' and 'Soap' making a comeback to Modern Warfare 2.

In the post-credit scene of MW (2019), Captain Price was asked to give a list of operators by CIA handler Kate Laswell as a new problem arose on the horizon.

Captain Price pulled out three dossiers, which consisted of characters from the old MW series, Gaz, Soap, and Ghost. Price also revealed that the team's new name would be 'Task Force 141,' which is also a callback from the original saga. So, fans are hoping to see the iconic character of Call of Duty back on the field again.

3) OId multiplayer maps

While nostalgia hit hard after listening to the old MW 2 OST in the background of the new logo reveal teaser, fans are traveling back in time. Multiplayer maps were a big deal back in the day of Modern Warfare 2.

With the advancement of technology in recent years, which creates graphics as close to reality, fans are expected to see some revamped versions of their favorite maps.

As per recent rumors, there are certain multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare 2 which will be remastered and integrated into the upcoming iteration. Furthermore, those maps will come to Warzone 2 even as some map assets like Modern Warfare (2019).

4) Better Co-op experience

While multiplayers are one of the biggest selling points for Call of Duty, some players in the community do not like to experience all the PvE competitive elements in the franchise.

Co-op fans would like to see some great mode where they can play with their mates and experience the adrenaline rush like no other. According to the community, they'd want some co-op mode that is prone to more tactical gunfights and hyperrealistic team play. A Redditor stated:

“Me and some friends are dreaming about a Clean House Mode for Co-op games. It would be so cool to have different houses all random generated or many levels that would feature some of the Campaign Mission Clean House.”

5) A completely new experience/extraction type game mode

When Modern Warfare (2019) was released, the market was swarmed by battle royale games, which was the most popular genre back then. While the number of crazes regarding battle royales is still the same, a new type of game mode has recently brought the community's attention.

Since the release of Escape from Tarkov, extraction-type game modes have intrigued fans a lot. Battlefield 2042 applied the formula and created Hazard Zone for its own title. Fans have had similar expectations from Call of Duty.

As per all the recent leaks, Infinity Ward has developed a new mode called 'DMZ,' which has elements drawn from EFT and Battlefield's Hazard Zone. Some further leaks also suggest that the mode will feature four different maps with dynamic weather, day/night cycles, AI, and more.

5 things that fans do not want to see in Modern Warfare 2

While fans are really excited to see a lot of things in the upcoming iteration. The final primary CoD title says otherwise. The community is pretty eager to see how everything will roll out, but they do not want to see any of these in the forthcoming title:

1) Weapon grind

Call of Duty Vanguard was released last year, and with it, the game introduced a plethora of new weapons.

As the game was integrated into Warzone, it was quite inevitable that some of the Vanguard guns would become metas immediately. However, to achieve the maximum level of a gun and unlock all the attachments, players needed to climb 70 level, which is plenty of work for a casual player.

Players who play both Warzone and Vanguard were frustrated by all the grinding. For Warzone only's, the grind was unbearable. With the upcoming title, fans would definitely not want to experience the amount of grind that they had to put in for Vanguard weapons.

2) Seasonal meta

Since the release of Call of Duty Warzone, every new season, with some new weapon drops, the developers tweak the weapon balance in the game and change the game metas.

The idea of metas brings a sort of unfair advantage in-game. Players want fair and square gameplay, where every single gun will be equally viable and can be used by players with different playstyles.

Sometimes, completely broken weapons like the DMR 14 meta during Black Ops Cold War or the PPSH meta in Vanguard have made the community go berserk and annoyed over the game. While every single player started running around with the same weapon, it ruined the experience of players who did not want to grind and loved their old weapons.

Fans have stated multiple times that the meta experience in Call of Duty and the constant shift needs to end.

3) Guns locked in the marketplace

Call of Duty is popular for the plethora of weapons that it possesses. Most of the weapons in the game are accessible by everyone.

However, sometimes, the game releases a weapon, which requires some challenges to unlock. Usually, the challenges require hard grinding, which can get frustrating. The alternate option is to buy the weapon blueprint and use the weapon immediately in-game. The way Activision implemented microtransactions, locked weapons are usually overpowered from the beginning.

Players who buy these weapons blueprints and use them immediately after the release receive a massive in-game advantage over other players. The community does not want to see these limited but pay-to-win tactics in the upcoming iteration of Call of Duty.

4) Roze skin

During Modern Warfare (2019), both Warzone and Modern Warfare players experienced the most annoying problem in the franchise's history: the infamous 'Roze' skin.

The skin was available in Modern Warfare's Season 5 Battle Pass. Players who got the skin received some annoying in-game advantage for a very long time. As the material for the skin was quite dark, it blended right into the grimy war-torn atmosphere of Verdansk (the old battle royale map in Warzone).

Players were afraid of every dark corner as there was always the possibility of a Roze skin lurking around.

In the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, players are hoping not to see any kind of repetition of that.

5) Disbanding lobbies

Disbanding lobbies was a major drawback in the last CoD, Vanguard. In Vanguard multiplayer, lobbies disband when gamers try to join a quick play with the same team and opposing players. However, when 12 participants select different game modes, the lobbies eventually disband, and that is how the system works.

Fans expressed massive disappointment and voiced frustration against the disbanding lobby system. However, as per the latest report, the said mechanic is here to stay.

Regarding the issue, a CoD insider stated:

"If that were to be removed, it would collapse."

Yesterday, Infinity Ward released a key art visual for Modern Warfare 2. The game is all set to be released on October 28 this year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

