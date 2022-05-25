Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveals new task force 141: All 5 characters that are coming with the game

Call of Duty just released some massive details regarding Modern Warfare 2. On Infinity Ward's social network handles, the franchise revealed the upcoming characters coming to the game alongside its release date.

The new Task Force 141 was officially announced by Captain Price back in Modern Warfare (2019) post-credit scene. The franchise has already teased the return of some original Modern Warfare characters in the next segment.

In their official blog, Call of Duty has revealed that a global squad full of iconic veterans is coming to the next era. The new Task Force 141 has already marked its presence due to the massive reveal at the Port of Long Beach. With missions yet to be discovered, these operators are all set to make an entrance in Modern Warfare 2.

These characters are coming to Modern Warfare 2

1) Simon "Ghost" Riley

Ghost @samuelroukin A year ago I began a project I couldn’t talk about. I am beyond excited to announce I’m playing the iconic, Ghost, in #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 . So grateful to @infinityward and @activision for putting their trust in me. Just wait ‘til you play this game. It’s special. #MW2 A year ago I began a project I couldn’t talk about. I am beyond excited to announce I’m playing the iconic, Ghost, in #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 . So grateful to @infinityward and @activision for putting their trust in me. Just wait ‘til you play this game. It’s special. #MW2 https://t.co/UPUnaa8tTw

With all the small teasers and glimpses, the arrival of 'Ghost' was just a matter of time. With the revelation of the first key artwork from the game, Infinity Ward confirmed today that Ghost is making a comeback to the much-awaited title.

2) Captain John Price

Captain John Price (image via Activision)

Every Call of Duty fan knows the impact of this character on the franchise. The last Modern Warfare finished with Price cajoling the members of the new Task Force 141. It is inevitable that Captain Price will play a significant role in Modern Warfare 2. As per the blog, Price will be the team leader for the new Task Force 141.

3) Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish

"Soap" MacTavish (image via Activision)

All the veteran Call of Duty fans know who this character is. He was the protagonist in the MW saga for a very long time. Having first appeared in Modern Warfare (2007), the fan-favorite character is all set to make a return to the forthcoming segment.

4) Colonel Alejandro Vargas

Colonel Alejandro Vargas (image via Activision)

While nothing in detail about this character has been revealed yet, the new operator of MW 2 will probably play an important role in the storyline. As the leaks suggest, the new campaign is set to take place in Mexico and will revolve around a drug cartel. This member of the Mexican Special Forces should be someone that fans need to focus on.

5) Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick

Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick (image via Activision)

Garrick was one of the three playable characters in Modern Warfare(2019). While it is to be expected that the new segment will be a sequel to the last one, it is no surprise that Gaz is making a comeback.

Call of Duty has revealed that with the release of key artworks, this is the beginning of a new era for the franchise. Further reports about the other characters have still not been disclosed yet, but fans can hope that, soon, there will be a chunk of information regarding Modern Warfare 2.

