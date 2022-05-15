All characters returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Few details are known about the characters in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but a lot of leaks and rumors suggest that some of the fan-favorite characters are returning to the much-awaited sequel of Modern Warfare (2019).

While the massive player base of Call of Duty loves multiplayer maps and competitive gameplay, campaigns for all Call of Duty titles also hold equal importance. The franchise is known for its grippy storytelling techniques. The way Call of Duty develops its stories, they try to be as close to reality as possible.

In doing so, the franchise has brought in multiple characters which fans will remember forever. The Modern Warfare saga is especially consistent with the storyline and all the characters from the old days of MW to the last iteration are priceless to the community.

A look at the characters that will return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Ever since Infinity Ward released the logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fans have been waiting for the forthcoming MW title. Undoubtedly, MW 2 has become the most hyped Call of Duty game in the franchise’s history.

The last iteration of Modern Warfare, which was released in 2019, is probably the biggest COD title in the franchise’s history. The game was not a sequel to the previous MW titles, but a complete overhaul of the story. Fan-favorite character from old MW, Captain Price returned to Call of Duty and started his journey to the fictional town of Urzikstan.

In the first post-credit scene of the last campaign, CIA handler Kate Laswell spoke with Captain Price about an arising problem involving General Shepherd.

All fans who have played the first Modern Warfare 2 will probably never forget the face of this character. He is, undoubtedly, one of the most hated characters in the MW saga. There is a significant chance that General Shepherd will make a comeback in Modern Warfare 2 with a completely new look.

As the problem arises on the horizon, Captain Price pulls three dossiers, which consist of the new team that Price has in mind for the next mission. As the post-credit scene suggests, the upcoming sequel will transition to this story and involve these characters. The first name in the team was Sgt. Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, who had a significant role in the original series.

Next on that roster was fan-favorite, John “Soap” MacTavish. Veteran Call of Duty fans know this character better than anyone. The amount of attachment that fans had with Soap’s character in the original Modern Warfare 2 is unparalleled. He will probably make a comeback to the MW saga as well.

'Ghost' was teased in Modern Warfare (2019) (Image via Activision)

The final name from the dossier was Simon Riley with a blank picture. There is no doubt that the game teased the return of the iconic character "Ghost."

Recently, before the logo was revealed, Infinity Ward's social handles went dark for the entire day and they subsequently added a completely 'dark' profile picture. After enhancing the image, fans saw the silhouette of Ghost's character. This hinted at the character's arrival in the forthcoming iteration.

Ralph @RalphsValve Confirmed Cast for Modern Warfare II Confirmed Cast for Modern Warfare II https://t.co/fKnSeUPCFh

Furthermore, trusted leaker @RalphsValve tweeted about the confirmed cast of voice actors for Modern Warfare 2, which include Barry Sloane (VA of Captain Price) and Craig Fairbrass (VA of Ghost).

As of today, nothing has been confirmed by the developer Infinity Ward. However, it is expected that these iconic characters are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming game.

Additionally, fans have been clamoring ever since they heard the old MW 2 OST in the background of the animated logo reveal. As the community gets more and more nostalgic, Activision and Infinity Ward are trying to create a new era of Call of Duty, something that would be unforgettable.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan