Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveal date reportedly leaked for early next month

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s reveal date is probably sooner than fans might have expected. A recent leak revealed a major Call of Duty event that is going to be held in early June. It is to be expected that the world will see the next MW gameplay for the very first time in that event.

Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly one of the most hyped FPS games in recent years. The next iteration of the popular MW saga will most probably make a big mark in the gaming industry. Fans have been excited ever since the release of the logo animation teaser.

The hype around Call of Duty has skyrocketed in the last two weeks. The Logo reveal post by the developer Infinity Ward’s Twitter handle became the most liked Tweet in the franchise’s history.

All veteran COD fans are also getting nostalgic and are hyping up the next COD title based solely on the title and the OST in the background of the logo animation teaser. Both were tied to their good old times in MW 2 back in the day.

We finally may have a reveal date for Modern Warfare 2

While Call of Duty is yet to confirm anything related to Modern Warfare 2, there have been multiple leaks and sources claiming a possible reveal date for the upcoming game.

Previously, trusted informer Tom Henderson had revealed that the game’s showcase will be in early June. Now, another leak suggests the same, and we may have a date for the gameplay reveal of MW 2.

According to reporter Jeff Grubb’s (who has been very consistent about leaks in the past) list, there is the Summer Game Fest on June 9, 2022, and the Apple WWDC22 (iOS 16) has a date, which is on June 6, 2022.

Jeff Grubb @JeffGrubb Important updates added to the thingy.



Also, I think Ubisoft is likely to have something, while Sony is less likely to do something in June. Important updates added to the thingy. Also, I think Ubisoft is likely to have something, while Sony is less likely to do something in June. https://t.co/5gdchkKPoU

On Grubb’s list, between these two events, there is a slot for a Call of Duty event, which doesn’t have a specific date. However, the list reveals it is between June 6 and June 9, 2022. So fans can expect that the new COD’s gameplay will be released on either June 7 or 8, 2022.

The reporter further added that the 'event' doesn’t specifically mean a full-fledged event. It can be anything from a Tweet or blog to a YouTube trailer.

“Oh, and please keep in mind that terms like "event" in the Summer Game Mess could easily just mean a Tweet, blog, or YouTube drop. That Call of Duty thing could be any one of those.”

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL @tosyn1 Yeah, he said the reveal could just be a Youtube trailer, not a full blown event. Gotta read! @tosyn1 Yeah, he said the reveal could just be a Youtube trailer, not a full blown event. Gotta read!

Previously, there were multiple leaks about the reveal date of Modern Warfare 2 and most of them did not match. However, Jeff Grubb is one of the most prominent reporters in the industry, and his leaks have been pretty accurate so far. Hence, fans can expect the first glimpse of the new Call of Duty installment to be revealed on June 7 or June 8, 2022.

Edited by Mayank Shete