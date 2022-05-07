Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveal date reportedly leaked

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is generating massive hype in the community. Over the past couple of weeks, the developer Infinity Ward and the publisher Activision have offered hints related to their upcoming COD game on their social media handles.

Last week, Infinity Ward unveiled the logo for Modern Warfare 2. The old MW2 OST playing in the background of the teaser for the logo made fans feel nostalgic about the good old days.

As of today, there is no official confirmation available about the much-awaited gameplay reveal of the iteration.

However, some trusted sources recently seemed to be making a big fuss concerning the reveal date for the game. Here is what we know so far.

Possible reveal date for Modern Warfare 2

On 28 April, Infinity War unveiled the logo for MW 2. Now fans are wondering if the reveal date is nearer than they think.

As per popular leaker Tom Henderson, the game will be revealed in early June.

Previously another leaker, TheGhostOfHope or just Hope, had offered an update about the new Call of Duty title. According to them, the game was all set to reveal some sort of teaser on 30 April, and the reveal date was 30 May.

However, he has since claimed on Twitter that he received new information. Fans now have a possible reveal date, which is 2 June. Furthermore, the gameplay reveal trailer could be in the form of footage taken from the MW2 campaign. This means fans will likely get to see some campaign footage on that date.

According to Exputer’s report, The reveal trailer could “air at an event where E3 was meant to be.” On 9 June, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is set to take place, and 12 June is the date for Xbox’s summer showcase. So, fans can expect Activision to take the opportunity and use these platforms to reveal the much-awaited gameplay of Modern Warfare 2.

eXputer @XputerE



exputer.com/news/games/cal… #CallofDuty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Set in August #CallofDuty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Set in Augustexputer.com/news/games/cal…

There have been multiple leaks and rumors about the new Call of Duty title. And while fans eagerly wait to see what the game looks like, some select individuals who were involved in the NFL Draft have already witnessed the gameplay of MW 2. Judging by their reactions, Activision and Infinity Ward seems to have gone all out to make the new era of Call of Duty a success.

As for the release date for Modern Warfare 2, fans can hope that the game will be released around October or November this year.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh