Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new leaked game mode blends in elements from Escape from Tarkov

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly the most hyped Call of Duty title in the history of the franchise. After Call of Duty unveiled its logo for the upcoming segment, fans are more excited than ever.

Nostalgia is clearly hitting fans pretty hard after they got to hear the old MW2 OST in the logo reveal. While excitement is currently at its peak, fans have started speculating about what Activision has to offer for the new title.

There have been multiple leaks and rumors about the upcoming title, but nothing has been confirmed by Activision as of yet.

According to insider information, Modern Warfare 2 is going to get an extraction-type game mode called “DMZ”, similar to Battlefield’s Hazard Zone and Escape from Tarkov. This article will dive into the details of what we know so far about this brand new mode in Call of Duty.

What we know about DMZ in Modern Warfare 2 so far

Since the release of Escape from Tarkov, extraction-type game modes have become popular in the FPS community. In this type of gameplay, players need to extract pieces of information/objectives in co-op/multiplayer mode, where they will encounter many obstacles before they get to escape from the map. The maps are usually as big as some battle royale maps and the modes can be co-op if the opposing enemies are AI, or human players can be pitted against each other if more than one team has the same objective.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope DMZ has at least 4 maps in development. The Warzone 2 map is entirely separate and is not in any way connected to DMZ. All of these maps differ considerably in design; some are catered for open-world, others more concentrated and dense. DMZ has at least 4 maps in development. The Warzone 2 map is entirely separate and is not in any way connected to DMZ. All of these maps differ considerably in design; some are catered for open-world, others more concentrated and dense. https://t.co/0f98LiLoPi

In a modern setting, Modern Warfare 2 can be the perfect choice to roll out this type of game mode. While Call of Duty always has an additional game mode with their traditional campaign and multiplayer, if the leaks are right, ‘DMZ’ might just be the next new mode for the upcoming title.

Based on the leaks, the mode has been in development with Infinity Ward since 2018, and was supposed to be an additional mode for Modern Warfare (2019), but unfortunately, the developers scrapped that possibility.

Ralph @RalphsValve Infinity Ward’s rumoured 3rd mode, has reportedly been under development for 4 years Infinity Ward’s rumoured 3rd mode, has reportedly been under development for 4 years https://t.co/0wIcTl9Exr

As the rumors suggest, the mode currently has at least four maps in development and these maps are completely separate from the next Warzone experience. Furthermore, some of the maps are a huge open-world experience for fans, while others are comparatively condensed and focused more on tactical gunfights.

Only time will tell if the new mode will be in the game or not, but Activision and Infinity Ward are going all out to make MW2 a success.

There is no official confirmation of the release date or the gameplay reveal of Modern Warfare 2 as of today, but it is expected that the game is all set to be released in the Q4 slot this year, which will be around October or November. As for the gameplay reveal, MW2 was shown to a select few in the latest NFL Draft. Fans can only hope that the public reveal date for the game is closer than they expected.

