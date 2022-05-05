5 major changes rumored for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 so far

While the old Modern Warfare 2 OST in the new logo reveal is ringing like a bell in fans’ ears, the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 is creating some serious hype that the COD community has never experienced before.

After Modern Warfare (2019) and two dry years of Call of Duty, fans are more excited than ever with the announcement of the game.

Activision and developer Infinity Ward are working pretty hard to prove that they are listening to their community and are creating a new era of Call of Duty accordingly.

5 rumored changes in Modern Warfare 2

As of today, nothing has been confirmed by either the publisher or the developer, but there have been numerous leaks about Modern Warfare 2 from trusted sources and leakers.

Here are some of the leaks that fans would love to take a peek at:

1) Return of Ghost and Captain Price

Ralph @RalphsValve Confirmed Cast for Modern Warfare II Confirmed Cast for Modern Warfare II https://t.co/fKnSeUPCFh

While Call of Duty is mostly known for its multiplayer and campaign story, some of the main characters in the game are truly loved by the community. As per the leaks, this Modern Warfare title is the sequel to MW (2019), and the post-credit scene of Modern Warfare clearly indicates the return of fan-favorite Captain Price with Task Force 141.

On April 22, Infinity Ward “went dark” on all social media, and subsequently changed their profile picture and header with a dark picture. After enhancing the photo, fans got a glimpse of the silhouette of Ghost, which is possibly a hint of the fan favorite character in the franchise.

Furthermore, popular leaker, @RalphsValve posted a tweet about the confirmed cast for Modern Warfare 2, which consists of Barry Sloane (VA of Captain Price) and Craig Fairbrass (VA of Ghost).

2) New campaign

TmarTn @TmarTn



Absolutely cannot wait for Modern Warfare 2019's campaign was one of the best in the seriesAbsolutely cannot wait for #MW2 this year Modern Warfare 2019's campaign was one of the best in the seriesAbsolutely cannot wait for #MW2 this year 😍 https://t.co/sE8NqAZtRE

As Battlefield 2042 went with the no campaign policy, COD fans were wondering if Call of Duty would do the same? But rest assured, Modern Warfare 2 is going to focus more on its campaign experience than ever before. Call of Duty is known for its gripping storytelling techniques and chilling missions.

The rumored campaign for the next segment is going to revolve around a drug cartel. According to leaks, this campaign will be mostly based on close-quarter gunfights and more reliant on the tactical ability of players. The possible primary location of the campaign will be in Ciudad Juárez, a city in Mexico.

3) Introduction of ‘Moral Compass’ system

Ralph @RalphsValve ⁃ Introduction of ‘Moral Compass’ system, analogous to Red Dead Redemption 2’s ‘Honour System’ - where certain decisions, will dictate and impact several moments within the Campaign. ⁃ Introduction of ‘Moral Compass’ system, analogous to Red Dead Redemption 2’s ‘Honour System’ - where certain decisions, will dictate and impact several moments within the Campaign.

According to the leaks, the new title is going to receive a "Moral Compass" system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2’s ‘Honour System’. In the last MW, some of the missions were so morally gray that players had to make some tough choices. As per the source, the new game will add more to this concept, and players’ choices may change the storyline.

Furthermore, the gore and gruesome details of warfare will be more realistic in the upcoming segment.

4) Old multiplayer maps

Westie @MrProWestie



I know it's a year away but... I'm kinda hyped COD 2022 is rumoured to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and it will launch alongside a brand-new Warzone map featuring classic MW2 locationsI know it's a year away but... I'm kinda hyped COD 2022 is rumoured to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and it will launch alongside a brand-new Warzone map featuring classic MW2 locations 👀I know it's a year away but... I'm kinda hyped 🔥 https://t.co/tJyxM318SA

While there are some very exciting, new multiplayer maps in the making, there are also rumors of four old Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps returning to the game.

As the source suggests, Infinity Ward is planning to include at least four old maps in the game. Additionally, these maps will most likely be remastered versions of the original ones.

As of now, these five maps have the potential to return:

Favela

Highrise

Terminal

Shipment

Quarry

5) New extraction mode named ‘DMZ’

Ralph @RalphsValve Modern Warfare II’s rumoured Third Mode ‘DMZ’ is being described as an ‘Open-World’ title; a procedurally generated world with varied Missions and AI, Weather and Events Modern Warfare II’s rumoured Third Mode ‘DMZ’ is being described as an ‘Open-World’ title; a procedurally generated world with varied Missions and AI, Weather and Events https://t.co/LaS0pwhZ9I

According to Ralph, a new extraction mode named ‘DMZ’, which is quite similar to Battlefield’s Hazard Zone and Escape from Tarkov, is in development by Infinity Ward.

This mode will have at least four different maps, including one or two big open world maps. Other maps will be more condensed and massively focused on tactical gunfights.

These are the five major changes that have been leaked by some trusted sources. As for the release date of the game, Activision hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but it is expected that the game will be available in the Q4 slot this year.

