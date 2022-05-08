Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 leak reportedly reveals 'moral compass' system in the game

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly one of the most hyped games in the FPS franchise. With the gameplay reveal almost knocking on our doorstep, fans are now more excited than ever.

Developers Infinity Ward and Call of Duty unveiled the official logo of Modern Warfare 2 on their social handles last week.

After hearing the old Modern Warfare 2 OST in the background of the animated logo reveal, fans are already nostalgic about the good old days and the expectations are high.

While the community is preparing for a massive COD release after two dry years, there are multiple leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming iteration of Modern Warfare.

As per some rumors, the developer Infinity Ward is making a huge change in the game’s history by releasing the new morality system in Modern Warfare 2. Here is what we know so far.

Call of Duty is to add a 'moral compass' in Modern Warfare 2

The world keeps changing. In today's world, the question of morality is not just black and white anymore. It is rather gray. The change that's happening outside also calls for more maturity from the game developers.

According to the trusted leaker @Ralphvalve, this mechanism will be given more importance to Modern Warfare 2, and the game will have a "Moral Compass" system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2's honour system', which will dictate players' choice and have a massive impact on the storyline.

Ralph @RalphsValve ⁃ Introduction of ‘Moral Compass’ system, analogous to Red Dead Redemption 2’s ‘Honour System’ - where certain decisions, will dictate and impact several moments within the Campaign. ⁃ Introduction of ‘Moral Compass’ system, analogous to Red Dead Redemption 2’s ‘Honour System’ - where certain decisions, will dictate and impact several moments within the Campaign.

As per the leaks, the new campaign will revolve around a drug cartel, and the fan-favorite Task Force 141 is all set to make its entrance.

Further, the gruesome details of Warfare will be added with more attention. Modern Warfare 2019 is already known for its realistic gore, but the new iteration will probably have a better depiction of gruesomeness closer to reality.

The previous Modern Warfare installment, which was the best Call of Duty in terms of the overall experience, had some sort of moral dilemma. The gray areas that players had to make during the campaign made the gripping story of MW more realistic and apt to the present-day setting.

In the ‘Clean House’ mission of the last iteration, if players shoot the baby during the raid, they get a notification from COD, saying:

"children are non-combatants"

The game allows players to restart from the last checkpoint. If players still keep shooting at the baby, there will be a special message showing:

“Are you serious”

The game will then reload to the mission map screen.

Players can expect Infinity Ward to blend in elements from their previously successful title MW (2019) and make the new era of Call of Duty a perfect fusion of reality and the virtual world.

Ralph @RalphsValve ⁃ “There’s no winners in this story” Possibly hinting at the gruelling cycle that is the War on Drugs. ⁃ “There’s no winners in this story” Possibly hinting at the gruelling cycle that is the War on Drugs.

“There’s no winners in this story”

This catchphrase from a certain leak further suggests the new game will be a more emotional journey than some missions and gunfights.

None of these systems have been officially confirmed by the developer Infinity Ward or Activision. However, the probability of this system getting integrated into the new title is higher.

While the release date of the upcoming sequel is yet to be revealed, fans can expect the forthcoming gameplay reveal will give them a standard idea of how this much-anticipated game will be.

