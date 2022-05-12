Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new leak reportedly reveals information about the extraction mode 'DMZ'

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s latest leak reportedly reveals new information about the rumored mode ‘DMZ.’

The new iteration of the most popular FPS franchise is already the most hyped COD title in history. Fans have been clamoring even more after the revelation of the Modern Warfare 2 logo at the end of last month.

Veteran Call of Duty players are feeling nostalgic about the original OST from the old MW 2 in the background of the animated logo teaser. Developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision have claimed that they have put more effort into the game and want to make the new era of Call of Duty better than ever.

Modern Warfare 2's new mode 'DMZ' will have a Beta launch at start

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will launch in BETA.



“Something like the DMZ doesn’t become final until the general public has gotten hands on it. It’s a large mode that needs maintenance.” Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will launch in BETA. “Something like the DMZ doesn’t become final until the general public has gotten hands on it. It’s a large mode that needs maintenance.” https://t.co/WN384Y95CW

Previously, there have been multiple leaks and rumors about an extraction-type game mode called ‘DMZ’ in Modern Warfare 2. Based on the new information, this mode will be launched in Beta at the start.

Trusted leaker @TheGhostOfHope posted this tweet on his account. The tweet quotes inside information about the upcoming mode.

The expectations from this mode are huge in the community. Fans have been waiting impatiently to get a slight glimpse of the gameplay of ‘DMZ.’

Based on further new leaks, the game mode will have more tactical gameplay than any COD mode has ever seen. The game will also have four large maps. While some of the maps are catered more towards open-world gameplay, other maps will have a more dense layout, which will create a massive opportunity to play more team-centric games.

As per popular leaker Tom Henderson, the forthcoming game mode in Modern Warfare 2 will have an “Escape From Tarkov” inspired gameplay.

Tarkov is a hardcore survival FPS, which allows players to drop onto a map, where they need to fight other players and AIs in order to loot, survive, and escape. In this game, if players die, they lose everything they obtained. However, if they survive, the loot will carry on to the next excursion.

While the type of gameplay of the ‘DMZ’ mode is yet to be revealed, leaker @TheGhostOfHope further tweeted,

Hope @TheGhostOfHope @BeePlayingGames What you take with you you can lose. More tactical. Etc. @BeePlayingGames What you take with you you can lose. More tactical. Etc.

After seeing the tweet, fans are speculating that the mode will blend in elements from Tarkov to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. One fan tweeted,

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato @TheGhostOfHope I feel like Infinity ward has been trying to figure out a third mode that people would enjoy since the original MW2, I really hope this is the one that sticks @TheGhostOfHope I feel like Infinity ward has been trying to figure out a third mode that people would enjoy since the original MW2, I really hope this is the one that sticks

There is no official confirmation of this extraction-type game mode yet. Activision and Infinity Ward are keeping their silence as of the moment. It is to be expected that the game will be released in the Q4 slot this year. Only time will tell if this much-anticipated mode will be a part of the next iteration or not. Fans can only hope that all the leaks so far will be true, more or less.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan