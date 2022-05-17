Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s rumored DMZ mode to reportedly feature a “Market place” for skin trading

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's hype is unreal at the moment. Over the last few weeks, the next iteration of the popular FPS franchise has been the talk of the town.

Modern Warfare (2019) was probably the last Call of Duty title that was praised by fans all over the world. After almost two dry years of CoD release, Activision is set to make a comeback and deliver what was promised.

On April 28, Infinity Ward dropped the logo for Modern Warfare 2 on their social media handles. The post immediately became the highest-liked tweet in the franchise's history. So it is no surprise that the hype around the next Modern Warfare 2 has already skyrocketed.

Few details are known about the forthcoming title of Call of Duty. The developer Infinity Ward has not revealed anything about it yet. However, there have been multiple leaks and rumors about the game engaging fans during these impatient times.

Modern Warfare 2 is to include a market place in 'DMZ'

Previously we've seen multiple leaks about a new game mode called 'DMZ', which is going to be a large part of the attraction in the forthcoming segment. Trusted leaker TheGhostOfHope revealed that the mode is going to be an extraction type of game mode, similar to Escape from Tarkov and Battlefield's Hazard Zone.

A recent leak provided by the same leaker suggests more information about the mode, indicating that Modern Warfare 2's much anticipated third mode, 'DMZ' will include a market place for the very first time in Call of Duty. Hope said in his Twitter post,

"Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2."

In the 'Market Place', players are able to buy and trade cosmetics, blueprints, skins and more. CS:GO has a similar type of system, where users can trade in-game items using game money. As per the leak, for the very first time in history, call of Duty is going to introduce a similar system.

Details are sparse on this right now, however, at this time, Activision is focusing on the introduction of the marketplace.

Cosmetics and skins have always been a very important part of Call of Duty, and it is a big revenue for Activision in terms of microtransaction. With this integration, devs are hoping that the community will feel that their involvement in the game is more rewarding and connected.

As of today, the developer has not confirmed anything about Modern Warfare 2. However, further reports suggest that the game's reveal date will be in early June. So, it is to be expected that more information about the game and the much anticipated mode, 'DMZ', will come to limelight in no time.

