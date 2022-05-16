Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Alpha and gameplay reveal: Event details, release date, what to expect, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's popularity is skyrocketing as the days go by. While the most-anticipated reveal of this year's FPS giant in early June is coming to shore, fans now have some hands-on details about what to expect from the reveal.

Since the release of the animated trailer teaser for the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare, fans have been clamoring for more information.

The old OST in the background of the logo teaser rings like a bell in veteran COD players' ears. And to satisfy the demand for information, new leaks have come about.

What to expect from Modern Warfare 2 reveal and Alpha

Previously, a trusted leak suggested that Modern Warfare 2's gameplay is all set to be revealed on June 8. Now, fans have some significant details about how all the events regarding the game are going to roll out.

Furthermore, the new leak suggests the release time for MW 2 Alpha and what to expect from it as well.

While Call of Duty Vanguard has failed to meet expectations, Activision is all set to do everything it can to make the new era of Call of Duty an absolute success.

Exclusive: Modern Warfare 2 Alpha set for Early August: What to expect from the Reveal and BeyondExclusive: whatifgaming.com/modern-warfare… Modern Warfare 2 Alpha set for Early August: What to expect from the Reveal and Beyond Exclusive: whatifgaming.com/modern-warfare…

Popular leaker in the COD community, RalphsValve, posted a tweet regarding Activision's plan to release the gameplay and the roadmap after that.

In his exclusive, Ralph Valve says,

"Here’s how Modern Warfare 2’s timeline of events should roll-out over the next few months preceding the title’s launch coming out this fall. Infinity Ward’s final teaser has seemingly been slated for June 2nd... gearing up towards the official Reveal expected to arrive for early June."

Subsequently, he recommended marking the date of June 8 on the calendar, as that is the day Infinity Ward will showcase the reveal trailer for MW2 to the whole world.

Moreover, the developers are all set to make some announcements about their 'brand new engine' as well as the multiplayer and the rumored extraction-type game mode DMZ.

Also, I think Ubisoft is likely to have something, while Sony is less likely to do something in June. Important updates added to the thingy. Also, I think Ubisoft is likely to have something, while Sony is less likely to do something in June. https://t.co/5gdchkKPoU

At Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest on June 9, fans can expect to see raw footage from the single-player campaign in Modern Warfare 2.

Another leak presents the much-anticipated release time for the game's Alpha. According to Ralph, the internal gameplay of the Alpha will go live around mid-July, and subsequently, the general public will get to experience the Alpha in early August.

Here are all the details about the Alpha as per the leaked information:

"The Alpha will once again incorporate the incredibly successful, Gunfight; a four-player, two-versus-two mode. A minor prelude for the more fleshed-out beta following soon after."

Hope @TheGhostOfHope All Call of Duty studios credited for working on Modern Warfare II. All Call of Duty studios credited for working on Modern Warfare II. https://t.co/vwzmHuTWZX

Activision has promised to give Infinity Ward a full three years of live update development access at the launch of the game. Almost all the studios that've worked on COD games are working together to make it the richest experience in the franchise's history. With all these big names in the bag, fans can expect that they'll have a successful Alpha experience with fewer bugs and errors.

Modern Warfare 2 could be released this fall, according to Ralph.

