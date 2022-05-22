5 best SMGs for Call of Duty Warzone's Rebirth Island in Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3: Classified Arms is live. As the pacific island of Caldera is getting swamped by two iconic monsters from the movie screen, fans are having a blast in the new mode, "Operation Monarch."

However, Rebirth Island in Warzone is still as popular as ever. Quick gunfights and the dense layout of the map make all the matches very fast-paced in the game. While the pandemic days are almost all over the world and everybody is getting back to their busy schedule, some quick Rebirth hop on with mates is probably the best refreshment for Warzone fans.

Since the release of Warzone, developers have been nerfing and buffing guns to balance the game's inventory. Due to this, the Warzone meta is constantly changing. With the plethora of arsenals that Warzone possesses, choosing which guns to use in the game sometimes gets difficult. To get those quick close-range kills in Rebirth, SMGs are the best option available, without a shred of doubt.

Explore SMGs to dominate on Warzone Rebirth Island

To find the best build, here are the top five SMGs and their attachments for Warzone's Rebirth Island in Season 3.

Based on the last update on May 4, these five SMGs are metas in Warzone Pacific.

1) Welgun

Introduced in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard's season one mid-season update, this experimental World War II SMG is one of the best guns to use in the game right now.

The gun melts people in the close vicinity. Within 7-8 meters, this gun is probably a beast on Warzone's Rebirth Island. However, bullet drops are noticeable after a significant amount of distance, so the range in the gun is not trustworthy.

Although this gun does not have the highest pick-up ratio in Rebirth Resurgence, it has a K/D ratio of 1.18, which is the best. As for the win ratio, the Welgun beats both the MP 40 and the Welgun, which are the other two most popular guns on Rebirth Island. The gun possesses a 9.96 win ratio, which is more than any other gun available in Call of Duty Warzone.

To get the most out of the Welgun, here are all the recommended attachments:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

2) Owen Gun

The gun from Call of Duty Vanguard has been the undisputed king since Season 3. However, the recent may four update has nerfed it a bit. While everyone was running around with a meta build, Raven Software decided to make some tweaks to it.

The Owen gun is very effective at close range, as it has massive DPS and 56 damage in headshots. Subsequently, the gun is also good in mid-range with proper attachments.

The SMG from Call of Duty Vanguard is probably the most versatile gun available in the game. As per the pick ratio, this gun comes second after MP 40. It also has a K/D of 1.14 and a 9.55 win ratio.

To build the best Owen gun loadout, players need to add these attachments:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Gawain 188mm Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

3) MP-40

Since the integration of Vanguard with Warzone, the popular SMG from World War II has been the most consistent meta in the game. After receiving some massive nerfs from Raven Software, the MP-40 is probably not the best SMG to use at the moment. However, the gun is liked by fans the most.

It is probably one of the most comfortable weapons on Rebirth Island. The gun's learning curve is pretty easy and with a decent damage profile, it is still viable in the game.

To use the gun at its best right now, players need to focus on the gun's mobility. Here are the best attachments to do so.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Steady

Kit: Quick

4) Milano 821

After getting some buffs last season, the gun from Black Ops Cold War is back in the meta-list again. The gun comes fourth on our roster.

Rebirth Island is known to conduct experiments. Since the release of Vanguard, guns from the CoD title have taken all the meta places. Fans wanted to have alternate options for the MP-40 or the Owen gun, etc. With Milano's proper attachment, the gun is very effective on Rebirth Island.

It kills people instantaneously at close range. To get the maximum damage and minimum TTK, these are the attachments that players need to use in Warzone.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 10.6″ Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Stock

Magazine: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

5) OTs 9

The old meta from Black Ops Cold War is still pretty viable on Rebirth Island. Like other Cold War weapons, the gun has massive mobility, which gives players who rush into gunfights a massive advantage.

Raven has nerfed the gun multiple times because of its pick ratio. However, there is still a 2.20 pick rate in Rebirth Island, which comes fifth on the list, with a gun with a K/D ratio of over 1.

With proper attachments, the gun is lethal on Rebirth Island. Here are the best attachments to use.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Disclaimer: All the stats are taken from wzranked.com.

