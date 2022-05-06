5 best assault rifles to dominate on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 after May 4 update

Call of Duty Warzone’s monstrous season is live right now. While it is ongoing, players have experienced massive shifts in the meta.

The new season has come with multiple new POIs and map changes in Caldera. While users are returning to the traditional battle royale map, the popularity of Rebirth Island remains the same.

The layout of Rebirth Island is condensed compared to the vast open spaces that Caldera possesses. Different settings call for different types of gunfights.

While Caldera primarily focuses on mid to long-range battles, Rebirth’s gunfights are massively dependent on close to mid-range.

Explore these guns in Warzone’s Rebirth Island for tremendous success

With the Warzone meta constantly shifting and changing, it is difficult to know which gun to use all the time. The meta-list has shaken a bit after the recent update on May 4.

For gamers who like to carry assault rifles on Rebirth Island, here are the top five weapons to use right now.

1) Cold War AK 47

This gun from Black Ops Cold War has been the undisputed king for the last couple of seasons. However, in the May 4 update, Raven nerfed it a bit.

With a high damage profile and decent range, the Cold War AK 47 can still decimate people in a split second. If gamers can control the recoil correctly, this gun is the top choice on Rebirth.

To get the maximum damage profile and minimum TTK, Warzone players need to use the GRU suppressor and the Spetsnaz RPK Barrel, maximizing the bullet velocity.

Like other Cold War guns, the AK-47 also has insane mobility and good ADS speed. Adding a 45 Rnd Mag will help get quicker ADS, and the Spetsnaz Grip will minimize the horizontal recoil.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

2) STG 44

This Call of Duty Vanguard firearm is probably one of the most well-balanced weapons on Rebirth Island. After the Season 3 update, where the gun got a massive buff, it has again become a beast in Warzone.

To get those extra damage ranges and damage profiles, users need to use the VDD 760mm Barrel. This will also expand bullet velocity.

To get faster ADS speed, Recoil Booster as a muzzle is recommended. The other attachments are pretty traditional and are mentioned below:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 760mm 058

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

3) C58

Although the good old meta days of the C58 are over, this gun from the Black Ops Cold War is still viable in COD Warzone.

It has a pretty decent damage range, and the TTK in the weapon is still one of the best to use. The learning curve for the recoil pattern is also comparatively easier than the Cold War AK-47. In Rebirth’s quick gunfights, the C58 can be of great use to use as a secondary weapon to an SMG.

Warzone players need to add the Agency Suppressor and the Task Force Barrel to get the maximum Bullet Velocity and damage range. The rest of the attachments are pretty traditional to get the job done.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.5” Task Force Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

4) XM 4

The 1980s version of the M4A11 is probably one of the most versatile guns in Warzone season 3.

Raven Software made some tweaks to the gun’s profile in Season 3. The Minimum Damage came down to 26 from 27, and the Maximum Damage Range shot up to 880 from 850, but with these buffs and nerfs, the gun’s usability hasn’t changed.

The mid-range build for the gun is one of the best to use in Warzone’s Rebirth Island.

Players need to use an Agency Suoppressor with a task force barrel to get the maximum range and damage profile. The barrel will also add range to bullet velocity.

To control the Horizontal recoil, Warzone gamers need to use Field Agent Grip. With 45 Rnd Mag and Axial Arms 3x, this traditional build will melt enemies right away on Rebirth Island.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd

5) Vargo 52

Last on this roster is the Vargo 52. This Black Ops Cold War assault rifle is probably one of the most overpowered low recoil guns in Rebirth.

Raven made some tweaks to the recoil pattern in recent updates. Now it has more recoil distance horizontally but less spread vertically. This can be seen as a nerf as well as a buff. This gun’s recoil will probably be nonexistent if Warzone users can control it, which is more manageable now.

The build for the gun is pretty simple. The GRU Suppressor as a muzzle and the Task Force Barrel as the barrel is recommended. This will help players to gain more bullet velocity and maximum damage potential.

Axial Arms 3x will manage mid-range, and with a comparatively faster ADS, a quick switch to hipfire will also be a great asset for those instant close-range fights.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Speed Mag

While players wait for Godzilla and Kong’s arrival in Warzone, the player base of Rebirth Island has been constant for a while. This list can vary depending on users’ ability, but these five ARs will absolutely beam people on Rebirth Island without a shred of doubt.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer