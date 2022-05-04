Did Call of Duty secretly nerf the Owen gun in Warzone Season 3?

Call of Duty Warzone has just gone through an update that has changed some of the game’s known meta. While the monstrous season 3 is live, fans did not expect the game to rapidly see this much of a shift in the Warzone meta.

Since Season 2: Reloaded, the Owen gun from Call of Duty Vanguard has been the undisputed king of SMG in both Caldera and Rebirth Island. On today’s update, the patch note clearly stated that the Owen gun’s minimum damage had been increased to 24, up from 22.

However, the said buff did not feel the same in the game. Multiple Warzone content creators have claimed on stream that the meta gun has received some stealth nerf.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Have seen multiple creators claim that the Owen Gun was stealth nerfed with todays #Warzone update. 🧐 Have seen multiple creators claim that the Owen Gun was stealth nerfed with todays #Warzone update. 🧐

Is the Owen gun still viable in Warzone?

Warzone has previously nerfed a lot of weapons in its inventory. In these types of secret shifts, the developers change a gun's stats, but the patch notes say otherwise.

However, the nerf that has been felt by some of the creators is not game-changing. The gun is still in tier S and is pretty viable to use. Here are some of the best builds that players can use in Caldera and Rebirth.

The Owen gun is a versatile SMG option, which players can use in multiple situations. According to Warzone guru JGOD, the most overpowered Owen gun build can vary depending on the scenarios.

Players need to focus on various things to get the maximum out of the gun. First, they need to think about getting a minimum TTK while paying the minimum for the missed shots.

Unlike any other Black Ops Cold War weapon, all Vanguard weapons have longer ADS time. So, keeping that in mind, JGOD recommends these builds for different situations. Based on the choices, the attachments will bring out the best in the gun.

This build for the gun is very flexible and almost applicable everywhere.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum / 9mm 72 Rnd Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip/ Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

This second build with no barrel will help with ADS speed. In Rebirth Island’s close-range gunfights, this build is a beast. However, adding the 8mm Kurz 60Rnd will slow the gun but increase the kill potential. If players add the said magazine, the build will only be applicable for Caldera.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: No Barrel

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Rnd Drum

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip/ Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

The community has already responded to the game-changing change in sniper meta. Time will now tell how this change in the game will affect close-range gunfights in Season 3.

According to the developer Raven Software, they want to give fans an experience where every weapon can be used equally, which will provide players with much larger options in their arsenal.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar