Best submachine gun to use in COD: Warzone Season 3

COD: Warzone has quickly become one of the most popular games on the market. This can be attributed to the market appeal of one of the most popular franchises being reimagined in the most popular genre.

Carrying over from other Call of Duty games, Warzone gives players the ability to make their own loadouts. With this ability, a vast cascade of differing playstyles gets unlocked.

This also provides users with a level of consistency that other battle royales cannot offer due to a majority of them playing off a random loot system. However, this leads to many gamers constantly seeking out and playing "meta" loadouts.

The submachine gun in COD: Warzone is often seen as a jack-of-all-trades. It mainly thrives in close to mid-range combat while dealing solid poke damage to long-distance opponents in the right hands.

However, individuals want to know what SMG goes above and beyond in performance.

COD: Warzone's best submachine gun

The MP5, as it appears in COD: Warzone (Image via Activision)

Many players will not be surprised to find out that the best submachine gun in COD: Warzone is the MP5. It has a nice balance of bullet damage and fire rate with excellent mobility, crucial in close-quarters combat. The variety of attachments further adds to the scenarios in which it can be used.

To unlock the MP5, gamers do not have to complete any special requirements or spend any money or COD points. They just have to reach level 12.

With this being the only requirement, many users already have access to this weapon and can start using it in their loadouts right now.

For the attachments, the muzzle should be the Monolithic Suppressor, which unlocks at weapon level 20. The underbarrel attachment should be the Commando Foregrip. This should be far easier to unlock as it only requires gamers to reach weapon level 9 with the MP5.

The ammo attachment players will want to use for the MP5 is the 45 Round Magazine. To unlock this attachment, they will need to reach weapon level 13.

For the laser, users need to take the Tac Laser. It is unlocked at weapon level 57 and is the most challenging attachment to unlock in this build.

Finally, the perk gamers must seek for this weapon is Sleight of Hand, a Call of Duty staple. Sleight of Hand speeds up the reload time for the attached weapon for those unaware.

This perk works great in prolonged gunfights. Having it could make a massive difference between a win and a loss.

With a fully kitted-out MP5, players are ready to take on their next match of COD: Warzone. Keep in mind that SMGs as a category that thrives in close-quarters to mid-range combat, so this weapon might not be the best choice if users have to challenge a distant sniper, and, of course, this build is just a suggestion.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

