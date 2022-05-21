"The armor and bag systems feel like a big step back": Fans are not happy with new Warzone 2 leaked gameplay details

Over the last couple of days, multiple leaks regarding Warzone 2 have been floating around the community. Some of the leaks from trusted sources created some insinuation within the community.

Call of Duty Warzone has changed the idea of Battle Royale forever since its release in 2020. The game acquired almost 100 million active players worldwide within a year of its release. However, after nearly two years of running, the game has come to where players can feel a new start.

The Devs had already confirmed earlier this year that the current state of the current Warzone is too bloated right now. While meant for only one year, the game's immense popularity has forced developers to integrate other CoD titles into Warzone in the last two years.

Earlier this year, Activision confirmed that the next iteration of Warzone is in the making. However, no further information has been revealed yet.

Although there is no official information, there are enough leaks and reports from trusted sources to keep fans busy.

Warzone 2 is to add new features to the game

The recent Exputer exclusive by Tom Henderson suggests some significant changes in Warzone 2's armor vest, and the developers are also ready to introduce a bag system in the game.

While Tom Henderson's previous leak suggested that the new map has a similar layout to 'Blackout' map in Black Ops 4, it is not the only thing akin to Black Ops 4 coming to Warzone.

Armor vests

As the latest report suggests, armor vests are returning to the ultimate battle royale experience. However, the new armor vest feature will be a fusion between Warzone's armor plates and Black Ops' Vests.

Equipping the armor plate part will remain the same. However, players will be able to increase the capacity of the plates by getting better armor vests. The vests will line up from tier 1 to tier 3. Every single tier brings one more plate to the table.

After equipping armor vests, they don't break, but players can upgrade them by finding better vests. It is more like Warzone's armor satchel, but with tiers, the capacity increases. Like the original version, players need to replenish their plates after getting hits.

Bag system

Do you want to pick up that 3rd gun? Then yeah, you should need to mess around in your bag a little. I think if the bag system is changed so that the player's loot that is killed "explodes" on the floor as it does in Warzone, the bag system is fine.Do you want to pick up that 3rd gun? Then yeah, you should need to mess around in your bag a little.

The report further suggests that a bag system similar to 'Escape from Tarkov' will be added to the game. With tiers, players will have more space to add items. Here are the leaked numbers of how the bag system works,

Examples of how the Bag System works (everything is subject to change).

Ammo – Takes up 1 Slot

Killstreaks – Takes up 4 Slots (2 by 2)

Assault Rifle – Takes up 6 Slots (2 by 3)

Sniper Rifle – Takes up 8 Slots (2 by 4)

Tier 1 Bag – 10 Slots (2 by 5)

Tier 2 Bag – 15 Slots (3 by 5)

Tier 3 Bag – 20 Slots (4 by 5)

Fans are not happy with these alleged changes in Warzone 2

As the developers have often suggested that they are listening to the community and making changes accordingly, the community has shown a negative reaction to both these changes.

According to many fans, they had no problem with Warzone's armor plates and looting system.

The fluidity in looting makes Warzone more enjoyable, as players can focus more on gunfights during a match. All these systems, however, make the classic experience more complicated.

User narfidy said on YouTube:

"The lack of bag and armor management is my favorite part of warzone. Sure powering up as you go is cool, but that is vastly outweighed by the number of times you will drop, not find a satchel, and die to the guy who is objectively worse than you, but had 50 extra health."

Another user named Tim said:

"Imo, the armor and bag systems feel like a big step back from Warzone 1. I feel it's better to keep the armor consistent because its just more fair overall. If a decent player only has 1 max armor plate versus a worse player with 3, that's a 100 health difference which can heavily alter the outcome of the fight, and things like shotguns would run rampant in close quarters since people wont be able to tank a single hit with low armor."

Tim added:

"The bag system also sounds worse because it's removing an aspect of simplicity that keeps some people such as myself playing, unless its something simplistic that allows you to carry an extra field upgrade, more ammo, etc"

While everything is subject to change, it is pretty unclear if these rumored two features will finally make it to Warzone 2 or not. However, the community reaction states otherwise that these systems will be a bad move by the developer Infinity Ward.

