Call of Duty: Warzone 2 new map allegedly leaked: What to expect, new POIs and more

Some major leaks about Call of Duty Warzone 2 have come to the surface, indicating massive updates about the new map and the locations. While the original version of the game is still more popular than ever, fans are more excited about the new iteration of the popular battle royale.

After almost two years of its release, the devs have acknowledged that the game is bloated and players need a fresh segment to start anew.

Previously, Activision has already confirmed that a completely new Warzone is in development. The game will be based on the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 engine and will be built from the ground up.

Few details are known about the upcoming title so far, and nothing has been confirmed by the developers as of today. However, multiple sources claim detailed information about Warzone 2. While everything is subject to change, fans are excited about all the leaks that have been flying around.

These maps are returning to Warzone 2

Recently, a video created by the content creator NerosCinema suggested many details about the forthcoming title. Tom Henderson (who is a popular leaker in the community and so far, his reports have been accurate) independently verified with his sources and posted some major details about the game in his Exputer report.

Regarding NerosCinema leaks, he says,

"Sources have suggested that the majority of the information in the video is indeed accurate, with a few discrepancies here and there."

Previously, the said leaker reported that some of the Original Modern Warfare 2 maps will be returning to the upcoming MW 2 (2022). However, as the recent leak suggests, the maps will not just be a part of the MW 2's multiplayer, they will be added and expanded upon within the Warzone 2 map.

Fans can expect that just as the developers took assets from Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) multiplayer maps and created the fan favorite Verdansk, the same will happen in Warzone 2.

It is inevitable that all these maps will be remastered versions of their old selves and Infinity Ward will add new POI names.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone New Warzone 2 Info



According to a new report from



• Afghan

• Terminal

• Quarry

• High Rise



There is also a train that spans the entire map. New Warzone 2 InfoAccording to a new report from @_Tom_Henderson_ 4 fan favorite maps from the original #ModernWarfare2 will be featured in the new Warzone 2 / DMZ map.• Afghan• Terminal• Quarry• High RiseThere is also a train that spans the entire map. 🚨 New Warzone 2 Info 🚨According to a new report from @_Tom_Henderson_ 4 fan favorite maps from the original #ModernWarfare2 will be featured in the new Warzone 2 / DMZ map. • Afghan• Terminal • Quarry • High RiseThere is also a train that spans the entire map. https://t.co/KvVpICPIxu

Although nothing has been revealed yet, here are all the maps that are reportedly coming to the upcoming iteration.

Highrise

The old 'Sniper Heaven' from Modern Warfare 2 will probably make a comeback under the new POI name "Modern City." In this part of the map, players will experience large skyscrapers and tall buildings and the POI will be located at the top right side of the map.

Quarry

This map will probably have a similar layout to Verdansk's Quarry. As the reports suggest, the POI name will remain unchanged. This part of the map will be situated in the top left corner.

Terminal

This is another popular MW 2 map that will possibly come in the upcoming MW 2 and Warzone 2. The map will be located in the bottom right corner with the name "Airport". This will also be one of three rumored "stronghold" in the game.

Afghan

The desert themed part will probably be in the middle of the map under the POI named "Caves".

Favela

MW 2 map Favela could also be included in the battle royale under the name of "Mountain Town".

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, as the trusted leaks suggest, fans can hope to see their old MW 2 maps making a comeback in the forthcoming iteration of Warzone.

Edited by Saman