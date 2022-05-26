Why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might not make a day one appearance on Xbox Game Pass

A recent rumor regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass from day one turned out to be fake. While the gaming-giant company has already been acquired by Microsoft, fans believed that the said rumor could be true based on all the turmoil going around.
However, trusted leaker Tom Henderson replied to a tweet and verified from his trusted sources that the game will not come to Xbox Game Pass from day one.
As Microsoft acquired Activision for $68.7 billion, the exclusivity regarding Call of Duty came into question. Recent rumors regarding the game pass and Modern Warfare 2 poured more into it.
Modern Warfare 2 might have an open beta release on PlayStation
With all the controversies going around with Activision, if the said report comes to the surface as legit news, the CoD exclusive rights will come under inspection again after Microsoft President Brad Smith's clarification back in February 2022.
In a statement, he said,
“Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.”
As per the deal, Sony still has three years left on the contract, which promises premium Call of Duty Releases for PlayStation. The recent leak got Sony fans worried at first. However, trusted sources confirmed that the same is not happening.
In his most recent Tweet, Tom Henderson stated,
Furthermore, the PlayStation Store has already added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to their store, where users can add the game to their wishlist.
A leak even given by CharlieIntel suggested that the forthcoming iteration will have three bundles.
- Standard Edition
- Cross Gen Edition
- Vault Edition
Here is the Vault Edition Content, as per the report,
- Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips
- Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah Operators
- FJX Cinder Weapon Vault
- 10 Hours 2XP + 2WXP
- Ghost Legacy Pack: 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints
- Early Access to the Open Beta
Furthermore, they also confirmed that the open beta release for the much-awaited title will be first available on PlayStation instead of Xbox.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly the most hyped game in the franchise's history. On May 24, Call of Duty revealed the release date of the much-awaited iteration with some key art visuals. The game is all set to drop on October 28 this year.