Why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might not make a day one appearance on Xbox Game Pass

A recent rumor regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass from day one turned out to be fake. While the gaming-giant company has already been acquired by Microsoft, fans believed that the said rumor could be true based on all the turmoil going around.

However, trusted leaker Tom Henderson replied to a tweet and verified from his trusted sources that the game will not come to Xbox Game Pass from day one.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Microsoft's acquisition won't be finalized for a while, and Microsoft already said they will honor Activision's contracts with PlayStation after close. PlayStation still has the marketing deal for Call of Duty, which is why the #ModernWarfare2 Beta will be first on PlayStation.Microsoft's acquisition won't be finalized for a while, and Microsoft already said they will honor Activision's contracts with PlayStation after close. PlayStation still has the marketing deal for Call of Duty, which is why the #ModernWarfare2 Beta will be first on PlayStation.Microsoft's acquisition won't be finalized for a while, and Microsoft already said they will honor Activision's contracts with PlayStation after close. https://t.co/qI9HRGFQl5

As Microsoft acquired Activision for $68.7 billion, the exclusivity regarding Call of Duty came into question. Recent rumors regarding the game pass and Modern Warfare 2 poured more into it.

Modern Warfare 2 might have an open beta release on PlayStation

With all the controversies going around with Activision, if the said report comes to the surface as legit news, the CoD exclusive rights will come under inspection again after Microsoft President Brad Smith's clarification back in February 2022.

In a statement, he said,

“Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.”

As per the deal, Sony still has three years left on the contract, which promises premium Call of Duty Releases for PlayStation. The recent leak got Sony fans worried at first. However, trusted sources confirmed that the same is not happening.

In his most recent Tweet, Tom Henderson stated,

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



MWII, Warzone 2, and Treyarch's game. So if Microsoft obligates Sony's existing deal, which they have said they will, nothing should change until CoD 2025/2026 (depending on when that releases). Alissa 🏳️‍⚧️🧜🏻‍♀️ VGC-CurvyMermaid93 @CurvyMermaid617



*even though I'd like that one to be true* but whatever can't have everything in life @_Tom_Henderson_ Confirmed the rumor of MWII coming to game pass day 1 was fake hahhahahhahaha*even though I'd like that one to be true* but whatever can't have everything in life @_Tom_Henderson_ Confirmed the rumor of MWII coming to game pass day 1 was fake hahhahahhahaha *even though I'd like that one to be true* but whatever can't have everything in life Sony's deal lasts for the next 3 games I believe.MWII, Warzone 2, and Treyarch's game. So if Microsoft obligates Sony's existing deal, which they have said they will, nothing should change until CoD 2025/2026 (depending on when that releases). twitter.com/CurvyMermaid61… Sony's deal lasts for the next 3 games I believe.MWII, Warzone 2, and Treyarch's game. So if Microsoft obligates Sony's existing deal, which they have said they will, nothing should change until CoD 2025/2026 (depending on when that releases). twitter.com/CurvyMermaid61…

Furthermore, the PlayStation Store has already added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to their store, where users can add the game to their wishlist.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL PlayStation Store has added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, allowing players to add the game to their wishlist. store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/… PlayStation Store has added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, allowing players to add the game to their wishlist. store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/… https://t.co/vtJCBZrn3z

A leak even given by CharlieIntel suggested that the forthcoming iteration will have three bundles.

Standard Edition

Cross Gen Edition

Vault Edition

Here is the Vault Edition Content, as per the report,

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah Operators

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

10 Hours 2XP + 2WXP

Ghost Legacy Pack: 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints

Early Access to the Open Beta

Furthermore, they also confirmed that the open beta release for the much-awaited title will be first available on PlayStation instead of Xbox.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly the most hyped game in the franchise's history. On May 24, Call of Duty revealed the release date of the much-awaited iteration with some key art visuals. The game is all set to drop on October 28 this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan