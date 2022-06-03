Call of Duty's return on Steam with Modern Warfare 2 seems inevitable with recent SteamDB changes

Fans who were wondering about the availability of Modern Warfare 2 on Steam finally have some concrete news. The next iteration of Modern Warfare will be returning to Steam after a very long time.

In the most recent update, Call of Duty's official launcher Battle.net has been added to Steam's install package.

With a short teaser, fans now have a small glimpse of the most anticipated title of the year. With Ghost being the main attraction, developer Infinity Ward is set to make the next era of call of Duty great again.

Yesterday, Call of Duty released a short tease, with the title Official “Ultimate Team” Teaser - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The teaser started with the brand new Task Force 141, led by Captain Price, who is diving into massive warfare.

On their official Twitter handle, Call of Duty posted a link to the YouTube video. What led fans to believe about the franchise's return is that Steam shared the same link on their account and used an interesting emoji as a caption, which implicates the franchise's comeback.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Call of Duty is returning to Steam. Confirmed. Call of Duty is returning to Steam. Confirmed. https://t.co/hxvGdYLFkL

While this information was not officially stated by either Infinity Ward or Steam, the whole process was still in a speculative state until some time ago. Call of Duty's official launcher for the past couple of years, Battle.Net, has now been added to Steam's default install package. It is expected that Activision will release all future CoD titles on Steam as well.

Fans are hoping for some great things from Modern Warfare 2. According to the devs, they are doing everything to make that true. Stephanie Snowden, the Director of Communications, in a press release, stated:

“Modern Warfare II is an incredibly ambitious title in terms of what we hope to deliver our fans. The fact that we have been able to develop this game in a hybrid environment throughout the pandemic speaks to the caliber of talent we have at the studio.”

The directors of Infinity Ward are claiming and hoping that Modern Warfare is going to be Call of Duty's 'magnum opus'.

Call of Duty recently announced the gameplay reveal date for the much-awaited title, Modern Warfare 2. The game will showcase its grand reveal on June 8 at 10am PT. Fans can go to Call of Duty's official YouTube page and set a reminder for the reveal.

Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28.

