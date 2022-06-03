Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 returning the series to Steam? Social media tease sends fans into a frenzy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now has an official gameplay reveal date. The much-awaited title's gameplay reveal is all set to be released on June 8, 2022. But that's not the only news to trigger fans' excitement. The most-anticipated title will be returning to Steam as confirmed by its official Twitter handle.
Previously, we've seen Infinity Ward making a grand reveal, which showcased the new Task Force 141. With Ghost upfront, the developers are claiming that the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare will create a new era for Call of Duty.
While it is one of the most anticipated titles this year, fans are excited to see what Infinity Ward has to offer for the biggest FPS game in Activision's history.
Here are further details about the game's reveal and its availability on different launchers.
Call of Duty is making a return to Steam with Modern Warfare 2
Quite some time ago, Call of Duty posted a tease on YouTube, titled, Official “Ultimate Team” Teaser - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The teaser showed the new Task Force 141, led by Captain Price, going to a war-torn environment
The new tagline of the game is:
"The ultimate weapon is time".
Call of Duty posted the link to the video on their Twitter account. The exciting part about the tweet is that Steam's official Twitter handle shared it with an interesting emoji, which clearly indicates that the game will be available on the platform.
As fans have their problems with the battle.net launcher on PC, Steam is probably the most popular game distribution service right now. Activision has decided to ensure the availibity of the game there as well. Previously, we've seen Apex Legends and Halo Infinite do the same.
Furthermore, for those who are wondering if the game will still be available on the battle.net launcher, the answer is yes.
While fans have been waiting for a very long time for the series to return to Steam, the recent announcement made them go crazy.
The characters shown in the key art visuals were all in the teaser video released by Activision. At the end of the video, the teaser announces the much-awaited Modern Warfare 2's gameplay reveal on June 8.
The gameplay reveal will be available on YouTube on June 8 at 10.00 AM PT. Fans can now go to the official Call of Duty profile and set a reminder.
Subsequently, on June 9, there is a rumored campaign reveal at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022, which will likely feature raw footage of Modern Warfare 2. As per the leaks, the runtime is set to be for seven minutes. So, fans will have a handsome amount of insight into what the upcoming game will look like.
Modern Warfare 2 will be available from October 28, 2022.