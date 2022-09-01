10 best websites for professional work in 2022

Thanks to the internet, there are now multiple websites that offer resources and services to help professionals. There is always a website or app on the internet to solve problems related to the efficiency or speed of your workflow.

This article will list the best websites that professionals can use to make the time spent working more productive and less disorganized.

Work efficiently and stay organized using these 10 websites

1) Trello

Trello is a website that is an amalgamation of organizing tools such as checklists, due dates, project management, meeting agendas, and a lot more. It is a visual tool that a professional team can use to manage projects, workflow, and track tasks. The website is highly customizable, and every team can choose to create boards, cards, or lists, depending on the nature of their work.

Trello has free and premium plans with varying features for teams of different sizes. The app is available on the Android and iOS app stores.

2) Feedly

Feedly is an RSS reader app that offers users the ability to collect, read, and share content from their favorite websites, blogs, and news feeds. It works off of an AI engine that understands the user's preferences and flags important insights from various platforms, prioritizing information that will interest the user. The AI engine will train itself as it gathers data and will offer recommendations that improve over time.

Feedly has a free plan that lets a user follow 100 sources. The pro plan starts from $6 a month and allows users to add up to 1,000 sources. The app is also available on Android and iOS.

3) Meetup

Meetup is a website that helps bring together people who share similar interests. This can lead to them starting businesses, exploring opportunities, and connecting over events.

Meetup has been connecting people for over 20 years. Users can market their community to find more people, build email lists, and host multi-group events by getting insights into trends that drive engagement.

The service is free but also has a pro version with extra features such as more RSVPs to events, 50% more members, and 400% more engagement. It is also available on iOS and Android.

4) Flim

Flim is a unique search engine

Professional filmmakers usually have a hard time finding the perfect shot and describing their vision to others. Flim is an advanced search engine that combs through a database of thousands of stills from films, advertisements, music videos, anime, and tv shows so that users can find the perfect image.

Users can get up to three high-definition images per day, after which it costs $150 a year. The subscription unlocks unlimited access and some advanced features as well.

5) Dashlane

Keeping track of passwords is not easy, and users today have accounts on many websites, apps, and services. Many of these do not allow easy-to-remember passwords for security reasons and usually require a combination of numbers and special characters. Remembering unique passwords is a difficult task, and Dashlane is the perfect solution.

Dashlane is a subscription-based password manager that comes with extra features such as auto-filling passwords, payment details, personal details, and more. It uses a unique security architecture and is trustworthy, with more than 15 million users. It is also available on iOS and Android with a free basic plan and a premium plan that costs $3.99 per month.

6) Pushbullet

Pushbullet is an extension that connects all your devices and helps streamline your work. For example, you can view your phone's notifications on your computer, send links between your devices, send text messages on your phone through your computer, send files between devices, and more.

Pushbullet offers a free plan that limits certain features such as storage space and file size. The pro plan costs $4.99 a month and offers more freedom with its features.

7) PDF Escape

The PDF Escape website is a handy tool that lets you edit your PDF files for free. It has many features such as annotating PDF documents, filling out forms, creating basic forms, adding a password to forms, sharing documents online, and more.

Users can access the website for free and make use of its features. It also has a desktop app for Windows that adds some extra features, making it a viable alternative to Adobe Acrobat.

8) Sumry

Sumry is an online tool that helps users create unique resumes. It has many features that help users create a visually stunning resume that stands out from the crowd. The website is easy to use and automates some of the processes after users fill out their information. Users can also create a resume website to impress employers.

Sumry has a seven-day free trial, after which it costs $79 a year.

9) Canva

Canva is an online graphic design software that has thousands of free templates to create intuitive presentations with visual aids. It can be used by professionals to create social media graphics, projects, and banners. It also has a desktop app for Windows that has additional features such as a photo editor, a curved text generator, an image enhancer, and more.

Canva is free to use, but it also has an advanced monthly plan that costs $12.95 and offers more templates and features. It is also available on Android and iOS.

10) Pocket

The Pocket website

Pocket is a social bookmarking service that helps users store, share, and discover web bookmarks. It also provides personally curated recommendations for users by searching the internet for articles, blogs, tweets, and news feeds.

It has a premium plan which adds features such as premium fonts, suggested tags, unlimited tags, full-text search, and a permanent library of user's saves that don't disappear even if the pages get deleted from the web.

