Adobe Premiere Pro vs After Effects: Which is better for editing your videos?

Adobe's two flagship post-production software are the best in the industry, used by both professionals and amateurs because of the range they offer, which is easy for beginners, and powerful enough for a master editor. Both of them can perform the same actions but usually, one of them will be better for performing certain tasks.

Adobe After Effects seems way more complicated than Premiere Pro, whereas the latter seems quite straightforward to operate. This is because After Effects is designed to create motion graphics and visual effects, whereas Premiere Pro is intended for cutting, re-arranging, color-grading, and enhancing videos.

The differences between the two are apparent, but which one is more suitable for your purpose?

Which Adobe software should you use?

Functions of the two software explored

Adobe Premiere Pro is a non-linear editor and its primary function is to edit videos and create a sequence. It is incredibly useful as it has every tool an editor could need to finish a professional video, including audio editor, graphics editor, clip editor, color-correction tools, and more. But the graphics editor is not as elaborate as After Effects.

Adobe After Effects is a motion graphics software that is used to create animations and complex graphics. Most motion graphic editors prefer this specific software because of its versatility.

As the software's main purpose is to create and edit motion graphics, it is designed around that purpose, which itself is hard to learn. The software also has a clip editor and color-correction tools, but Premiere Pro is much better for the said purpose as it is more streamlined and simple.

Both applications can perform more or less the same thing, but will take an enormously long amount of time if used for purposes they are not intended for.

To create a video with motion graphics in it, it is best recommended to use both the applications concurrently and use them for the purpose they were designed for. Using Adobe Creative Cloud, you can coordinate with both the applications for one video for the best end product.

Which software is easier to use

If you are a beginner, it is best to use Premiere Pro, as it is easy to navigate and learn. Also, depending upon what type of video you need to create, you can decide which software to use.

If the intended video does not have any motion graphics, Premiere Pro will suffice, but if animations are needed, After Effects will be best for it. The motion graphics part of the video can be completed in After Effects and transferred to Premiere Pro where you can cut and re-arrange all the shots that have been filmed.

Using After Effects on a weaker system will be quite inefficient as it needs more resources to stay stable. But for Premiere Pro, you do not need the strongest PC to work with as it can complete most tasks and render videos on an average PC. However, for editing complex motion graphics, it is recommended to use a PC with capable components.

To sum it up, the two software are designed for different and specific purposes. After Effects is an asset-generating tool that creates new content out of nothing, whereas Premiere Pro works with already created content and edits it to make it better. So, it cannot be said which video editing software is better as they are not exactly comparable.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan