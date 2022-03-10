5 iconic movies before and after special effects

A majority of movies nowadays have a plethora of VFX and special effects added to them. World-famous directors such as Zack Snyder and Steven Spielberg have successfully used these them in their movies to take viewers' experience to a whole new level.

Movies from the Jurrasic World franchise and the MCU have made good use of special effects to make the characters and scenes come to life, and in this article, we talk about five such action sequences from modern-day movies that really stood out.

From Zack Snyder's Justice League to Avengers: Endgame, 5 movies that offered top-notched special effects

1) Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) was a visual treat for DC fans the world over. The four-hour-long action-packed movie was filled with over-the-top special effects that Scanline VFX pulled off with precision.

For example, the scene where Superman attacks Justice League members post-resurrection was portrayed in the movie as taking place in the open. However, it was an indoor shoot, with numerous green screens coming into play. The action-packed high-flying moves of the characters were done with the help of sturdy wires.

2) Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is an iconic movie from the MCU timeline and it offered a galaxy of action-packed scenes that were enhanced by special effects. It also got nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards under the category of Best Visual Effects.

To cite an example that establishes how Avengers: Endgame was a VFX masterpiece, take the epic battle scene in the end. What viewers saw was hell breaking loose between the army of Thanos and the Avengers out in the open. However, the entire scene was shot in an indoor studio that had no real mountains or flying horses.

3) Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs Kong (2021) was a perfect continuation of the monsterverse. It gifted viewers with loads of over-the-top moments that left them on the edge of their seats. However, the action sequences in the movie were a result of perfect implementation and execution of VFX effects.

Both the monsters and the backgrounds of the action sequences were sketched digitally in 3D format, and animation was added on later. Guillaume Rocheron was the man behind the special effects that viewers saw in the movie.

4) Avatar

If there is one film that gave new life to the concept of special effects and VFX in movies, it is 2009's Avatar. Employing brilliant usage of 3D effects, the movie showered viewers with tons of special effects that justified the money they spent on movie tickets.

Wellington's Weta Digital was behind its special effects. The team did not blindly create animated characters but had real-life actors whose performances were super-imposed and then presented on the silverscreen.

5) Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows II

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows II had some of the most epic VFX and special effects in modern times. The production unit did an amazing job of making the final presentation as realistic as it could get.

The way they created the king-sized serpent Nagini and added motion to it was quite impressive. The final fight scene between Harry and Lord Voldemort was the epitome of excellence when it came to VFX and special effects. Check out the above video to understand how all the action in this movie came to life.

Other modern day movies that did a masterful job with special effects include The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006), and Interstellar (2014), to name a few. These films not only took the art of cinema to greater heights but in the age of streaming, they also encouraged more audiences to enjoy these masterpieces in the theaters.

