Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Cast and more to know about Star Wars-inspired Netflix film 

Zack Synder's upcoming picture, Rebel Moon, has been unveiled, and it includes a number of well-known actors as cast members.

After filming multi-starrer films like his version of Justice League and Army of the Dead in recent years, the filmmaker is preparing to produce another film with a large cast. The film has been described as "mesmerizing" by Netflix, the streaming service on which it will be available.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Cast

Zack shared photographs of his film's concept art on Twitter. Four individuals are seen walking while a group appears to shoot at her, and an airplane lands on the ground amid other similar objects flying in the air in one of the images.

In another, a group of individuals were bowing down to uniformed personnel with firearms. A woman can be seen chasing an animal in a snowy scene in the third photo.

Zack Snyder @ZackSnyder Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix https://t.co/a9Zpmt2BzW

Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, and Ray Fisher have also boarded the spacecraft for Rebel Moon, according to the 300 director.

Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang have also decided to participate in the film, which will start shooting in April.

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON cast is getting stacked:



Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (The King’s Man), Doona Bae (The Silent Sea, Sense8) and Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) are joining Sofia Boutella in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi adventure film. Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON cast is getting stacked:Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (The King’s Man), Doona Bae (The Silent Sea, Sense8) and Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) are joining Sofia Boutella in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi adventure film. https://t.co/mfAlQZ5WhC

Zack expressed his gratitude by saying that he was "honored" to be able to welcome them all aboard. "Let's go," he wrote, adding that there was "more to come."

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm simply mesmerized by the new concept art from Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON, a new sci-fi adventure film coming to Netflix simply mesmerized by the new concept art from Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON, a new sci-fi adventure film coming to Netflix https://t.co/wIHuKgZ7Ck

Netflix then published a photo of a man dressed as a warrior with a face shield and a spear in his hand, standing beneath a palace-like building while planes soar overhead.

Rebel Moon: Synopsis and more

The plot follows a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the troops of a cruel regent named Belisarius.

Sofia Boutella leads the ensemble cast. Desperate, the colonists send a young woman with a secret past to find warriors from other planets to assist them in making a stand.

Character information is as scarce as an honest galactic mercenary, although sources claim that Hounsou is portraying General Titus, whose status is still unknown. Bae is a nemesis who wields a sword, and Fisher is Blood Axe, a resistance fighter.

Due to the project's grandiose nature as a two-part movie, Rebel Moon's production will take a lengthy time — from April to November.

Snyder co-wrote the script alongside Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. Snyder is also producing with Deborah Snyder, his producing partner and wife, and Wesley Coller through their production company, The Stone Quarry.

Edited by R. Elahi