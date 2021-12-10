Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay showcases Task Force X in action at The Game Awards 2021

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has followed up on its trailer released at the DC FanDome by revealing in-game footage at The Game Awards 2021, and fans are naturally excited.

As informed by the first trailer back in October, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be an action shooter. Despite there still being time for the release, the in-game footage of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at The Game Awards has excited fans of the franchise and gamers alike.

Suicide Squad: kill the Justice League reveals in-game footage at The Game Awards as players take on the Flash

When the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dropped in DC FanDome, it showed a very interesting take on the superhero genre. Unlike most games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lets players play as the anti-hero.

Where is the story headed?

Justice League has fallen under the control of Brainiac and has turned from hero to villain. The mission of Task Force X is to take on a corrupted version of Flash. However, Harley Quinn and company also has to take on hordes of Brainiac's corrupted army, who are hellbent on destroying whatever is left of the world.

Players can enjoy playing as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot from Task Force X, which operates as per instructions by Amanda Waller.

What is the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an upcoming third-person hero shooter which is being developed by Rocksteady games. It is planned for release by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Players will have to play as the Task Force X in the shoes of characters like Harley Quinn and King Shark as they take on heroes like the Flash and Superman, who have become Brainiac's puppets.

Suicide Squad: kill the Justice League will be released in 2022. The game will be available on PC and the current generation consoles of Xbox X/S and PlayStation 5.

