10 iOS tips and tricks for everyday use 

The operating software on Apple devices is quite remarkable. iOS has many features that go unnoticed, which would make users' lives easier and increase productivity. Many of the simple features are not known by the average user.

With the release of every iteration of iOS, new useful features are added that are not always in the release notes. That is why they go under the radar. Fortunately, this article will list some tips and tricks to make the most of iOS.

Make the most of your iOS device with these features

1) Swipe to erase in Calculator

A simple yet time-saving trick is the ability to backtrack any mistakes you make while using the Calculator app. It's not uncommon to input the wrong number and have to start all over again. Since there is no backspace button in the Calculator app, it's not obvious how to delete a digit; however, all users need to do is just swipe over the number to remove the last digit. One can also copy the number by tapping and holding it.

2) Stack widgets on Home Screen

Courtesy of widgets, people do not have to open apps every time they want access to new information or the latest updates. But this could result in the home screen getting cluttered. Luckily, iOS users can stack widgets by holding onto an empty space, dragging one widget on top of another that is of the same size, and tapping on Done. Users can swipe through the stack to display the widget they need.

3) Text replacement

This feature can save iOS users some time by replacing specific texts with something else. Instead of having to type out a long sentence, users can assign a shorter text to replace it. To do this, they have to open the Settings app, go to General, visit Keyboards, then Text Replacement, and tap on the plus sign on the top right. Users can now add a phrase and a shortcut text that will be replaced by the phrase while typing.

4) Jump to the top of the scroll bar

While reading a long article or going through a large photo library, it can be quite time-consuming to scroll all the way back up. Thankfully, there is a faster way to do so simply by tapping the top of the screen, which will take users to the top of the article or photo library.

5) Turn the keyboard into a trackpad

Selecting a certain text can be hard to do for people using just their thumbs. All users have to do is press and hold the space bar, which will allow users to move the keyboard cursor wherever they want with more precision. This will have to save time.

6) Add captions to photos

With a plethora of images in users' photo libraries, it can be hard to remember where certain pictures are from. Adding a caption that can offer the location, time, and more can help give context to images that would otherwise be forgotten.

To do this, users need to open one image in an album in the Photos app, swipe up, tap on Add a caption, enter the information they want, and tap on Done. The best part of this feature is that people can also search for these images by typing in the caption in the Photos app's search box.

7) Identify music

iOS has an in-built feature for identifying music. This is done by integrating Shazam Music directly into the operating software so that users do not need to install the app.

To use this feature, users need to visit the Settings app, tap on Control Center, and then on the plus sign next to Music Recognition. The next time users need to figure out which song is playing, they can just open the control center and tap on the Music Recognition icon.

8) Tap the back for an action

Users can perform various actions by simply tapping on the back of their iPhone, including taking a screenshot, opening the camera, turning on a flashlight, and more.

To use the trick, users need to open the Settings app, tap on Accessibility, and then on Touch. After that, they have to scroll down and find the Back Tap option and select Double Tap or Triple Tap and then assign an action. Now, every time users either double or triple tap the back, the action will be performed.

9) FaceTime Android users

Android and Windows users can now FaceTime iOS users. To do so, they have to open the FaceTime app, tap on Create Link and share it with the person they need to FaceTime. The individual on the other end can be on any platform; all they need to do is open the link sent to them and join the call.

10) Custom Focus

Focus is a new feature in iOS that controls the type of notifications the user receives and the apps that they see. This is quite a handy feature for when one needs to show something on their iPhone to someone else and does not want various notifications to present themselves.

To set up a Custom Focus, users have to open the Control Center, tap on Focus, then on the plus sign at the bottom, and eventually on custom. Now, they have to choose a name, color, and icon for the Custom Focus. Subsequently, they will need to select notifications that they can and cannot receive as well as any hide apps or widgets they want.

