Apple has reportedly filed trademarks for AR/VR headsets set to be released in 2023

If recent rumors are to be believed, Apple could be gearing up for the AR/VR market in a short time. Recent news suggests that the tech giant has filed for not one but three potential trademarks for what could be its upcoming products.

While there's been no confirmation, it could mean a significant shift in the AR/VR market in the upcoming year.

AR/VR has recently gained lots of popularity, with several major players operating in the tightly-contested marketplace. Quite different from traditional sources of entertainment, the new technology has been picking up pace over the last couple of years.

Many have felt that Apple will eventually enter the space to compete with the likes of Google and Sony, among others. It might not be long if the recent rumors turn out to be true.

More importantly, it could be a game-changer for those who exist within the Apple ecosystem of products.

Apple has been contemplating AR/VR industry for a long time and could finally be making bold moves

The recent rumors come from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who broke a story about what could be Apple's strongest move in recent years. There has always been speculation about the company entering the AR/VR space. If the recent reports are accurate, things can quickly pick up.

It appears that "Reality" is the name of the products or series based on how the trademarks have been filed. They have already been filed in all major markets, including the US and the UK.

Interestingly, all the filings have been done in the name of Immersive Health Solutions LLC, a shell company in reality.

Mark Gurman @markgurman New story: ‘Reality Pro’, ‘Reality One’ and ‘Reality Processor’ - A set of shell companies that are linked to Apple has secretly trademarked potential names for Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset. bloomberg.com/news/articles/… New story: ‘Reality Pro’, ‘Reality One’ and ‘Reality Processor’ - A set of shell companies that are linked to Apple has secretly trademarked potential names for Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset. bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

It should be noted again that the Silicon Valley company hasn't officially confirmed any of this news, and the information comes from Bloomberg. Fans are requested to wait for the tech giant to reveal what they have in their plans.

Additionally, the trademarks have just been filed and are yet to be approved. It could be the case that the actual name of the products will be different from the registered ones.

Apple is expected to reveal more about its VR headsets next year. There were plans for a release earlier, but those had to be shelved.

There have been blockages in the developmental cycle of these products, and it remains to be seen if the company can keep up with its earlier deadlines.

More interestingly, the last name of the product can be anyone's guess at this point. If the rumors are true, the brand could follow the same naming pattern as it has followed with the iPhones and MacBooks.

Of course, the potential price of its AR/VR headset will also be a matter of great intrigue.

