Apple MacBook Pro (2022): 14 inch and 16 inch leaked, expected reveal date, specs, and more

The MacBook Pro line of devices could get a significant overhaul, which could happen relatively soon if social media rumors are anything to go by. Over the years, Apple has developed flagship devices as its premium offerings in the laptop space. If current rumors are accurate, the upcoming devices could receive upgrades in size and performance.

Released first in 2006, the devices have been Apple's offerings in the laptop segment and have generally been made available in three standard sizes, in terms of screens. The devices use variants of the M1 and M2 chips, which the company produces itself. There have been several speculations about what Apple could have up its sleeves for its upcoming event.

Those who might be looking at getting a new upgraded version may be in luck. This is at least what the rumors are, and there's strong reason to believe them. Additionally, fans could see the new devices as early as October 2022.

Apple could start mass-producing the new generation of MacBook Pros soon

It has been expected for some time that Apple will be working on a new generation of MacBook Pro. The Pro line offers a more premium experience in terms of esthetics and performance. This has resulted in the devices being used by various professionals worldwide.

Recent rumors now suggest that the design step for these new laptops is already complete, and that the company may start mass-producing them in the last quarter of 2022. While it's expected that the global chip shortage could still have its effects, one can possibly expect a debut at the Apple Event.

AppleTrack @appltrack



This echoes previous rumors about new Macs being released at an BREAKING: New 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models with faster chips are said to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this yearThis echoes previous rumors about new Macs being released at an #AppleEvent in October 2022... BREAKING: New 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models with faster chips are said to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year 👀💻This echoes previous rumors about new Macs being released at an #AppleEvent in October 2022... https://t.co/bKddMU34pd

Scheduled for October 2022, the Apple Event will be the premier destination for fans who want to discover the latest offerings from the tech giant. From mobile devices to office gadgets, one can expect many things to be showcased. The new generation of MacBook Pro could very well be a part of it, which will surely add to the hype and excitement factor of the event.

These devices are also rumored to be powered by a superior processing unit, leading to greater efficiency and power. The rumors also indicate that the new generation will be available in 14" and 16" screen sizes. This would allow people to make choices based on their preferences and line of work.

While Apple is yet to confirm anything, October 2022 would be the best possible date. Fans are, of course, advised to follow the tech company's official channels for confirmed news. There's also expected to be more news regarding this as the event draws closer.

As far as specifications are concerned, the new line of flagship processors will feature the M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra. Apple has claimed that all three variants will perform significantly better than their predecessors.

As for RAM and internal storage, no changes are expected as of now. However, things can always change with an official confirmation. It could all come true as early as October, and fans now have to wait diligently for the next generation of these powerful MacBook Pro devices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S